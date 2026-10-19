J&K Police Arrest Two In SPO Murder Case In Kishtwar

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Oct 19 (IANS) Two persons have been arrested for the alleged murder of a Special Police Officer (SPO) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

The body of the SPO was recovered from a pit in a forest area in the Kishtwar district.

SPO Bashir Ahmed was reported missing along with his service weapon from a police picket in Trigam on October 15, following which police launched a search operation involving multiple teams.

During the search on October 16, police recovered the SPO's service weapon and subsequently found his body buried in a pit in a stream in the Seran Wani area of Trigam forest.

A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to murder, was registered at Kishtwar police station.

During the investigation, police identified two suspects, Bashir Ahmed Dar, son of Abdul Aziz Dar, and Nazir Ahmed Dar, son of Bashir Ahmed Dar. Both are residents of Seran Wani in Trigam, and the police arrested them.

Questioning of the accused reportedly revealed the motive and conspiracy behind the murder, and the weapon used in the crime and the belongings of the deceased were recovered based on their disclosures, police said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said. The police have not revealed the motive behind the murder so far.

Special Police Officers (SPOs) in the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police serve as an auxiliary, extra-constitutional force to support regular police and security forces.

SPOs assist regular police and security forces in anti-militancy operations, patrolling, and area domination. They help manage crowds, traffic, local security duties, and day-to-day policing.

They attend duties round-the-clock as assigned by local police stations and district Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs).

They work as drivers or general support staff for police units (though strict orders prohibit deploying them as Personal Security Officers (PSOs) for protected persons). They are recruited on a contractual/temporary basis under a scheme originally introduced in 1995 to aid against militancy.