SP Will Be Wiped Out In 2027 UP Polls As Bicycle's Chain Has Broken, Claims Rajbhar

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 19 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister, Om Prakash Rajbhar, has launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) National President, Akhilesh Yadav, and alleged that the party will be wiped out in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state in 2027.

Taking a dig at Akhilesh over the dissolution of the SP's Kannauj district unit, Rajbhar asked, "If he himself cannot step out of the world of air-conditioned rooms, press conferences, and Twitter, what are the local leaders supposed to do?"

Commenting on the SP's political standing, he remarked, "The SP will be wiped out in 2027."

Rajbhar targeted Akhilesh Yadav in a post on 'X', writing, "Akhilesh ji, I hear you have dissolved your party's Kannauj district unit. My dear sir, what was their fault? If you yourself cannot emerge from the world of AC rooms, press conferences, and Twitter, what are the poor district-level workers supposed to do?"

Rajbhar further mocked Akhilesh, noting that in Kannauj, a place Akhilesh Yadav had treated as a "fanciful stronghold" inherited as a family legacy, his true standing was exposed, leaving chairs empty at his events.

In his post, Rajbhar recalled how Akhilesh Yadav's father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and uncle, Shivpal Singh Yadav, had built Kannauj into an SP stronghold through their hard work and sweat. He then advised Akhilesh Yadav to take a look at the current state of the party under his own leadership.

Rajbhar claimed that the non-Yadav Backward Classes and the Bahujan community in the state have completely rejected Akhilesh Yadav.

The dissolution of the SP's Kannauj district unit comes at a time when political parties are gearing up for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Using this development as a basis, Rajbhar questioned the SP's organisational structure and its leadership. However, the reason cited by the party for dissolving the district unit and the political allegations made by Rajbhar are two separate matters.

Taking a dig at Akhilesh Yadav, Rajbhar also referenced the party's 'Bicycle' symbol. He wrote that the true leaders who knew how to 'ride the bicycle' are gone, and that Akhilesh Yadav has failed to properly handle the handlebars of the bicycle inherited from his father and uncle.

He further quipped,“Even your 'loaders' (supporters/aides) have realised that the bicycle's chain has snapped; the rim is about to get bent, and the tire is on the verge of bursting.”

At the end of his post, Rajbhar remarked,“It wasn't without reason that I said the SP will be wiped out in '27!”

This statement is being viewed as a political attack on the SP leadership ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Om Prakash Rajbhar also targeted Akhilesh Yadav's 'PDA' (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak-Backward, Dalit, Minority) political strategy, claiming that non-Yadav backward communities and the Bahujan society have rejected the SP.

This is not the first time Om Prakash Rajbhar has targeted Akhilesh Yadav via social media; he frequently uses the platform 'X' to take digs at the SP chief's political strategy, his 'PDA' claims, and the party's leadership.

In this latest instance, using the dissolution of the Kannauj district unit as a pretext, Rajbhar has attacked Akhilesh Yadav while raising questions about the SP's preparations and political calculations for the 2027 assembly elections.