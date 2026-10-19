A cloth shop in Madina Market near Charminar caught fire on Monday. The fire department deployed five fire tenders immediately to put out the blaze are working right now to bring the fire under control and stop it from spreading to nearby shops. Officials have not reported any injuries or casualties so far District Fire Officer Bhanu Pratap spoke to ANI about the incident. He said the fire department received an emergency call at 9:50 am and engaged all five fire tenders in the operation. “A fire call was received at 9:50 AM. A total of five fire tenders are currently in operation to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading. It would take approximately one hour to bring the fire under control. All five fire tenders are engaged in firefighting operations,” he said are waiting for further details on this incident fire broke out earlier in the day at an anti-drone testing and manufacturing facility. This facility belongs to Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. in the Madhapur area of HyderabadThe fire department received an alert and rushed three fire tenders to the location. Firefighters successfully brought the blaze under control.A Hyderabad fire official confirmed that no one was injured in the incident are currently investigating the exact cause of the fire. They are also assessing the total property damage and asset losses.

MENAFN19102026007385015968ID1111829213