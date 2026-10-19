South Korean Soldier Killed, Three USFK Personnel Injured in Crash
(MENAFN) A South Korean soldier assigned to United States Forces Korea (USFK) was killed and three other military personnel, including two US servicemembers, were injured in a vehicle accident Monday in the southeastern city of Daegu.
The military sport utility vehicle struck a highway median and overturned onto its right side, according to local reports. Daegu is located approximately 240 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The four soldiers were traveling back to their base after completing their shift in Chilgok County when the crash occurred.
Police said they had informed USFK about the incident and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.
The military sport utility vehicle struck a highway median and overturned onto its right side, according to local reports. Daegu is located approximately 240 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The four soldiers were traveling back to their base after completing their shift in Chilgok County when the crash occurred.
Police said they had informed USFK about the incident and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.
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