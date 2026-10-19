Pakistan Security Operations Kill Army Major, Militants in Balochistan
(MENAFN) At least five people, including a Pakistan Army major and four militants, were killed during a series of security operations in the southwestern province of Balochistan, the military said Monday.
According to the army, four militants were killed in Kalat district, while the military officer died when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated in Pasni, within the strategically important Gwadar district.
Security forces continue to confront a low-intensity insurgency in Balochistan, a province rich in mineral resources where armed groups are seeking separation from Pakistan.
Islamabad has accused neighboring India and Afghanistan of supporting militant organizations operating in the region. Both countries have rejected the allegations.
According to the army, four militants were killed in Kalat district, while the military officer died when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated in Pasni, within the strategically important Gwadar district.
Security forces continue to confront a low-intensity insurgency in Balochistan, a province rich in mineral resources where armed groups are seeking separation from Pakistan.
Islamabad has accused neighboring India and Afghanistan of supporting militant organizations operating in the region. Both countries have rejected the allegations.
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