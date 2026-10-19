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Russian Overnight Strike on Kyiv Kills One, Injures Others

Russian Overnight Strike on Kyiv Kills One, Injures Others


Date: 2026-10-19 03:25:18

(MENAFN) A Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv overnight killed one person and injured eight others, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said Monday.

The damage and casualties were reported in at least three districts of the Ukrainian capital, according to the emergency service.

In the Desnianskyi district, a metro station sustained damage, while rescuers recovered a body from the site of a fire that erupted during the attack.

Emergency crews worked to extinguish fires caused by the strikes, the service said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that its forces had carried out a large-scale overnight operation using ground-based precision weapons and long-range attack drones.

According to the ministry, the targets included military-industrial facilities, storage sites for cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as a data processing center in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

The ministry also reported that Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 149 Ukrainian drones over more than a dozen Russian regions during the night.

Claims from both sides remain difficult to independently verify amid the ongoing conflict.

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