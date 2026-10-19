Tourism Malaysia Invites GCC Travellers to Discover Extraordinary Experiences Across Malaysia This October 2026
(MENAFN- VFS Global) Dubai, UAE – 19 October 2026 – Tourism Malaysia is inviting travellers from across the GCC to escape the ordinary and experience Malaysia's vibrant blend of culture, adventure, family-friendly attractions, luxury hospitality, world-class sporting events, and unforgettable celebrations taking place throughout October 2026.
With excellent connectivity from the GCC, visa facilitation, renowned Malaysian hospitality, and a favourable climate for travel, Malaysia continues to be a preferred destination for families, couples, adventure seekers, and luxury travellers looking for unique holiday experiences in Asia.
This October, visitors can immerse themselves in an exciting calendar of international sporting events and cultural festivals. Sports enthusiasts can witness the thrill of the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia (MotoGP) at the Sepang International Circuit from 30 October to 1 November, while fitness lovers can participate in National Sport Day 2026 from 9–11 October in Kuala Lumpur. Additional sporting highlights include KOKOL Ultra 2026 in Sabah, the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta 2026, and The Heritage Ride Taiping 2026, reinforcing Malaysia's position as one of Asia's leading sports tourism destinations.
Beyond sports, Malaysia offers GCC visitors an opportunity to explore the country's rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions. Notable events include the Borneo's Victoria Lion Dance Championship 2026 in Labuan and Festival Gendang Sarawak at the iconic Kuching Waterfront. Art and culture enthusiasts can also visit the acclaimed exhibition, "Tatreez: Reclaiming Palestine Through Embroidery", at the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia, which celebrates cultural identity and artistic expression.
For GCC families travelling during the school break period, Malaysia presents an ideal holiday destination with a wide range of experiences, from the iconic attractions of Kuala Lumpur and family entertainment hubs in Genting Highlands and Sunway City, to the pristine beaches of Langkawi, the lush rainforests of Sabah and Sarawak, and the heritage-rich towns of Penang and Melaka.
Malaysia's growing portfolio of luxury resorts, premium shopping experiences, halal-friendly offerings, wellness retreats, and vibrant culinary scene further enhances its appeal among GCC travellers seeking comfort, convenience, and authentic cultural experiences.
Enhanced air accessibility forms part of this effort, with Gulf Air flights from Manama, Bahrain to Kuala Lumpur having commenced on 29 September 2026, complementing existing connections by Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways, Flydubai, Air Arabia and others.
"The GCC remains one of Tourism Malaysia's most important source markets, and we are delighted to welcome visitors from the region to experience Malaysia this October. Whether travellers are looking for a family getaway, a luxury retreat, an adventure-filled escape, or an immersive cultural journey, Malaysia offers something for everyone. From world-class events and vibrant festivals to stunning islands, cool highlands, exceptional shopping, and renowned halal-friendly hospitality, Malaysia stands ready to deliver memorable experiences for GCC travellers throughout the year," said Mohd Faharuddin Hatmin, Director, Tourism Malaysia Dubai Office.
Travellers are encouraged to plan their journeys early and take advantage of the wide range of direct flights connecting the GCC to Malaysia. From exciting international events and cultural celebrations to world-class hospitality and breathtaking natural landscapes, Malaysia promises an unforgettable holiday experiences this October.
With excellent connectivity from the GCC, visa facilitation, renowned Malaysian hospitality, and a favourable climate for travel, Malaysia continues to be a preferred destination for families, couples, adventure seekers, and luxury travellers looking for unique holiday experiences in Asia.
This October, visitors can immerse themselves in an exciting calendar of international sporting events and cultural festivals. Sports enthusiasts can witness the thrill of the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia (MotoGP) at the Sepang International Circuit from 30 October to 1 November, while fitness lovers can participate in National Sport Day 2026 from 9–11 October in Kuala Lumpur. Additional sporting highlights include KOKOL Ultra 2026 in Sabah, the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta 2026, and The Heritage Ride Taiping 2026, reinforcing Malaysia's position as one of Asia's leading sports tourism destinations.
Beyond sports, Malaysia offers GCC visitors an opportunity to explore the country's rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions. Notable events include the Borneo's Victoria Lion Dance Championship 2026 in Labuan and Festival Gendang Sarawak at the iconic Kuching Waterfront. Art and culture enthusiasts can also visit the acclaimed exhibition, "Tatreez: Reclaiming Palestine Through Embroidery", at the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia, which celebrates cultural identity and artistic expression.
For GCC families travelling during the school break period, Malaysia presents an ideal holiday destination with a wide range of experiences, from the iconic attractions of Kuala Lumpur and family entertainment hubs in Genting Highlands and Sunway City, to the pristine beaches of Langkawi, the lush rainforests of Sabah and Sarawak, and the heritage-rich towns of Penang and Melaka.
Malaysia's growing portfolio of luxury resorts, premium shopping experiences, halal-friendly offerings, wellness retreats, and vibrant culinary scene further enhances its appeal among GCC travellers seeking comfort, convenience, and authentic cultural experiences.
Enhanced air accessibility forms part of this effort, with Gulf Air flights from Manama, Bahrain to Kuala Lumpur having commenced on 29 September 2026, complementing existing connections by Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways, Flydubai, Air Arabia and others.
"The GCC remains one of Tourism Malaysia's most important source markets, and we are delighted to welcome visitors from the region to experience Malaysia this October. Whether travellers are looking for a family getaway, a luxury retreat, an adventure-filled escape, or an immersive cultural journey, Malaysia offers something for everyone. From world-class events and vibrant festivals to stunning islands, cool highlands, exceptional shopping, and renowned halal-friendly hospitality, Malaysia stands ready to deliver memorable experiences for GCC travellers throughout the year," said Mohd Faharuddin Hatmin, Director, Tourism Malaysia Dubai Office.
Travellers are encouraged to plan their journeys early and take advantage of the wide range of direct flights connecting the GCC to Malaysia. From exciting international events and cultural celebrations to world-class hospitality and breathtaking natural landscapes, Malaysia promises an unforgettable holiday experiences this October.
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