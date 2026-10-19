Resilience by design: Axis Communications at Milipol Qatar 2026
(MENAFN- Procre8) Doha, Qatar – October 19, 2026: In the State of Qatar and across the Middle East, physical and digital security is becoming less reliant on standalone products and fragmented systems. This shift comes as risks evolve and become more complex, prompting organisations to look to end-to-end, open-platform and cyber-resilient solutions to deliver enhanced protection, insight and operational efficiency.
Axis Communications, the world’s leading provider of network surveillance and integrated security technologies, will demonstrate these solutions and more at Milipol Qatar 2026. Taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) from 20 to 22 October, the event brings local stakeholders together to unpack safety and security trends, discover and experience the latest products and technologies, and chart the path forward in building a more resilient and intelligent security landscape.
“At a time when Qatar faces heightened risk due to geopolitical developments in the region, events such as Milipol Qatar are critical in gathering stakeholders, including government, civil society and the private sector, and enabling discussion, collaboration and long-term partnership,” says Mohammed Hoteit, Regional Sales Manager, Eastern Gulf at Axis Communications.
“2027 is set to be a year of reconstruction and expansion for Qatar, with significant investment being directed to key industrial sites such as North Field and Ras Laffan, as well as national infrastructure such as Hamad International Airport. Heading into the new year, our message for representatives and decision-makers is simple: security by design and integrated security are now critical for organisational resilience. By building and investing in comprehensive ecosystems, organisations open the door to future growth and prosperity.”
Connectivity, cybersecurity and compliance: Spotlighting value-added solutions
During Milipol Qatar 2026, Axis will put the topic of digital resilience front and centre. For new and existing developments in Qatar, organisations are mandated to go above and beyond industry norms to uphold the cyber posture of physical security infrastructure, incorporating frameworks and national policies, including those implemented by the Ministry of Interior’s Security Systems Department (SSD), that govern device security for government and critical sectors.
“The State of Qatar remains a unique market in that regulation actually lifts standards rather than simply upholding them. Adapting standards to national circumstances and market behaviours helps improve overall resilience, which Axis is proud to support and help organisations achieve,” Hoteit explains.
“There is also a renewed emphasis on venue and public safety, with upcoming events such as the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix this year and the 2030 Asian Games leading to new developments and existing ones being retrofitted. These developments are also subject to stringent and evolving regulations, and therefore require an expert-led and compliance-driven approach to their security infrastructure.”
Event attendees will also get to learn more about Axis’s secure-by-design approach to product design, installation and lifecycle management, and key features such as signed firmware and privacy masking that enable the brand to deliver optimal solutions in the country.
In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Axis team members and learn more about the brand’s solutions in key fields. These areas include:
•Open-platform, integrated security: Rather than relying on individual products, organisations can take an open-platform approach to security and surveillance, connecting their systems to create end-to-end solutions, complete with key components such as video management software (VMS), audio, access control and third-party integrations.
•Artificial intelligence (AI): AI-driven technologies continue to transform video surveillance, propelled by the shift from traditional on-premise systems to hybrid architectures and enabling the integration of diverse data sources. While supporting the adoption of these technologies, Axis helps organisations prioritise ethical implementation and integrations that drive value.
•Business intelligence and operational efficiency: Today, network systems play an important role beyond strictly security use cases and offer added business value. By using AI and analytics to produce data-driven insights, organisations can improve their decision-making and make high-impact changes to their operations.
•Critical infrastructure: Operators in critical industries such as oil and gas face unique risks and challenges. In the face of regional developments, perimeter resilience and hardened system management are no longer optional, but specified by regulation. Axis helps operators align their infrastructure with those regulations with the help of wide-area detection, explosion-protected devices and thermal cameras, as well as radar integrated with pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras.
•Audio solutions: Live and pre-recorded audio serves key functions in physical security, enables real-time communication and acts as a deterrent and means of alerting people. Using high-quality solutions, organisations can make audio an integral part of their security infrastructure.
•Body-worn cameras and field operations: Using body-worn network cameras that offer real-time video capture and can be integrated into broader command and management systems, organisations can securely manage evidence and provide support to field personnel.
Product showcase: Experience the Axis pods
For organisations globally, integrated security represents a journey and a means for them to consistently and sustainably grow and evolve. To demonstrate that evolution, the Axis stand at Milipol Qatar 2026 will feature a set of demonstration pods, where attendees can learn more about Axis technologies and discover how the brand’s solutions work in real-life use cases.
“Being able to see, hear and touch Axis products is the first step in comprehending their immediate and long-term value to organisations. Product exhibitions have to be as tangible and immersive as possible, and we aim to do exactly that during this event,” Hoteit adds.
As part of the pod experience, attendees will get to experience and interact with a wide range of products from across Axis’s portfolio, ranging from IP cameras and audio speakers to body-worn cameras, access control systems and environmental sensors. Some of the Axis flagship products that will be on display include:
•AXIS D2123-VE Radar: Delivering wide-field detection with accurate AI-powered classification, the AXIS D2123-VE Radar can be integrated with selected Axis PTZ cameras to provide next-level radar-video fusion for enhanced surveillance.
•AXIS Q6300-E Panoramic Camera: A multidirectional camera packed with multiple sensors, the AXIS Q6300-E offers full situational awareness by delivering clear, bright images, even in challenging light conditions.
•AXIS W120 Body Worn Camera: Equipped for on-demand streaming and location tracking, the AXIS W120 Body Worn Camera helps wearers feel supported in the field. Built on open architecture, the camera can be seamlessly integrated into existing video or evidence management systems.
Working to deliver results: Axis national partnerships
As part of its presence at Milipol Qatar 2026, Axis will be joined by members of the brand’s partner ecosystem, most notably regional distributor 360 Security Systems. Appointed in 2026 as Axis’s country distributor, with SSD-approved installer status and In-Country Value (ICV) certification, 360 Security Systems combines expertise in solution design and system architecture with access to industry-leading technologies to deliver end-to-end IP security and surveillance solutions.
In addition to 360 Security Systems, event attendees will have the chance to engage with other Axis partners, including featured co-exhibitors and technology integration partners (TIPs). These include:
•PowerStack: Offering vertical solar poles that seamlessly integrate with Axis products to provide reliable off-grid power for security and monitoring technologies, PowerStack reimagines the relationship between energy and security to deliver clean, sustainable results.
•AerVision: Established in 2013, AerVision develops advanced AI-powered video analytics and intelligent security solutions that help organisations turn video and sensor data into actionable insight. Its flagship platform, AerWatch®, enhances existing security infrastructure with capabilities including real-time object and behaviour detection, facial recognition, multi-camera tracking, occupancy analytics and automated event detection.
“Partnership plays a big part in delivering solutions that are open and scalable and that address organisations’ key security and operational needs. Together, we not only strengthen the performance, precision and effectiveness of our solutions, but also position them as tools for transformation and resilience,” Hoteit concludes.
Visit the Axis stand [S009] at the DECC in Doha, Qatar, from 20 to 22 October 2026.
- ENDS -
Axis Communications, the world’s leading provider of network surveillance and integrated security technologies, will demonstrate these solutions and more at Milipol Qatar 2026. Taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) from 20 to 22 October, the event brings local stakeholders together to unpack safety and security trends, discover and experience the latest products and technologies, and chart the path forward in building a more resilient and intelligent security landscape.
“At a time when Qatar faces heightened risk due to geopolitical developments in the region, events such as Milipol Qatar are critical in gathering stakeholders, including government, civil society and the private sector, and enabling discussion, collaboration and long-term partnership,” says Mohammed Hoteit, Regional Sales Manager, Eastern Gulf at Axis Communications.
“2027 is set to be a year of reconstruction and expansion for Qatar, with significant investment being directed to key industrial sites such as North Field and Ras Laffan, as well as national infrastructure such as Hamad International Airport. Heading into the new year, our message for representatives and decision-makers is simple: security by design and integrated security are now critical for organisational resilience. By building and investing in comprehensive ecosystems, organisations open the door to future growth and prosperity.”
Connectivity, cybersecurity and compliance: Spotlighting value-added solutions
During Milipol Qatar 2026, Axis will put the topic of digital resilience front and centre. For new and existing developments in Qatar, organisations are mandated to go above and beyond industry norms to uphold the cyber posture of physical security infrastructure, incorporating frameworks and national policies, including those implemented by the Ministry of Interior’s Security Systems Department (SSD), that govern device security for government and critical sectors.
“The State of Qatar remains a unique market in that regulation actually lifts standards rather than simply upholding them. Adapting standards to national circumstances and market behaviours helps improve overall resilience, which Axis is proud to support and help organisations achieve,” Hoteit explains.
“There is also a renewed emphasis on venue and public safety, with upcoming events such as the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix this year and the 2030 Asian Games leading to new developments and existing ones being retrofitted. These developments are also subject to stringent and evolving regulations, and therefore require an expert-led and compliance-driven approach to their security infrastructure.”
Event attendees will also get to learn more about Axis’s secure-by-design approach to product design, installation and lifecycle management, and key features such as signed firmware and privacy masking that enable the brand to deliver optimal solutions in the country.
In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Axis team members and learn more about the brand’s solutions in key fields. These areas include:
•Open-platform, integrated security: Rather than relying on individual products, organisations can take an open-platform approach to security and surveillance, connecting their systems to create end-to-end solutions, complete with key components such as video management software (VMS), audio, access control and third-party integrations.
•Artificial intelligence (AI): AI-driven technologies continue to transform video surveillance, propelled by the shift from traditional on-premise systems to hybrid architectures and enabling the integration of diverse data sources. While supporting the adoption of these technologies, Axis helps organisations prioritise ethical implementation and integrations that drive value.
•Business intelligence and operational efficiency: Today, network systems play an important role beyond strictly security use cases and offer added business value. By using AI and analytics to produce data-driven insights, organisations can improve their decision-making and make high-impact changes to their operations.
•Critical infrastructure: Operators in critical industries such as oil and gas face unique risks and challenges. In the face of regional developments, perimeter resilience and hardened system management are no longer optional, but specified by regulation. Axis helps operators align their infrastructure with those regulations with the help of wide-area detection, explosion-protected devices and thermal cameras, as well as radar integrated with pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras.
•Audio solutions: Live and pre-recorded audio serves key functions in physical security, enables real-time communication and acts as a deterrent and means of alerting people. Using high-quality solutions, organisations can make audio an integral part of their security infrastructure.
•Body-worn cameras and field operations: Using body-worn network cameras that offer real-time video capture and can be integrated into broader command and management systems, organisations can securely manage evidence and provide support to field personnel.
Product showcase: Experience the Axis pods
For organisations globally, integrated security represents a journey and a means for them to consistently and sustainably grow and evolve. To demonstrate that evolution, the Axis stand at Milipol Qatar 2026 will feature a set of demonstration pods, where attendees can learn more about Axis technologies and discover how the brand’s solutions work in real-life use cases.
“Being able to see, hear and touch Axis products is the first step in comprehending their immediate and long-term value to organisations. Product exhibitions have to be as tangible and immersive as possible, and we aim to do exactly that during this event,” Hoteit adds.
As part of the pod experience, attendees will get to experience and interact with a wide range of products from across Axis’s portfolio, ranging from IP cameras and audio speakers to body-worn cameras, access control systems and environmental sensors. Some of the Axis flagship products that will be on display include:
•AXIS D2123-VE Radar: Delivering wide-field detection with accurate AI-powered classification, the AXIS D2123-VE Radar can be integrated with selected Axis PTZ cameras to provide next-level radar-video fusion for enhanced surveillance.
•AXIS Q6300-E Panoramic Camera: A multidirectional camera packed with multiple sensors, the AXIS Q6300-E offers full situational awareness by delivering clear, bright images, even in challenging light conditions.
•AXIS W120 Body Worn Camera: Equipped for on-demand streaming and location tracking, the AXIS W120 Body Worn Camera helps wearers feel supported in the field. Built on open architecture, the camera can be seamlessly integrated into existing video or evidence management systems.
Working to deliver results: Axis national partnerships
As part of its presence at Milipol Qatar 2026, Axis will be joined by members of the brand’s partner ecosystem, most notably regional distributor 360 Security Systems. Appointed in 2026 as Axis’s country distributor, with SSD-approved installer status and In-Country Value (ICV) certification, 360 Security Systems combines expertise in solution design and system architecture with access to industry-leading technologies to deliver end-to-end IP security and surveillance solutions.
In addition to 360 Security Systems, event attendees will have the chance to engage with other Axis partners, including featured co-exhibitors and technology integration partners (TIPs). These include:
•PowerStack: Offering vertical solar poles that seamlessly integrate with Axis products to provide reliable off-grid power for security and monitoring technologies, PowerStack reimagines the relationship between energy and security to deliver clean, sustainable results.
•AerVision: Established in 2013, AerVision develops advanced AI-powered video analytics and intelligent security solutions that help organisations turn video and sensor data into actionable insight. Its flagship platform, AerWatch®, enhances existing security infrastructure with capabilities including real-time object and behaviour detection, facial recognition, multi-camera tracking, occupancy analytics and automated event detection.
“Partnership plays a big part in delivering solutions that are open and scalable and that address organisations’ key security and operational needs. Together, we not only strengthen the performance, precision and effectiveness of our solutions, but also position them as tools for transformation and resilience,” Hoteit concludes.
Visit the Axis stand [S009] at the DECC in Doha, Qatar, from 20 to 22 October 2026.
- ENDS -
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