Sailing and sustainability take centre stage as 15th Mussanah Race Week and 3rd Arab Women’s Sailing Championship get underway

(MENAFN- omansail) Muscat, 18 October 2026 – Competitive action officially got underway at the Barceló Mussanah Resort, as the opening day of racing at the 15th Mussanah Race Week and 3rd Arab Women’s Sailing Championship began. The waters off Mussanah came alive as competitors across the Optimist, ILCA, and inclusive classes hit the course for the first day of practice races. With over 100 sailors from Oman, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Tunisia and India battling for early leaderboard positions,

The regatta also turned a sharp focus toward environmental stewardship as, against the backdrop of high-performance fleet action across multiple classes, the events made an equally powerful impact on land with the launch of environmental initiatives and the inaugural Community Sustainability Lab.

The practice races followed registration, boat inspections, technical briefings, and training sessions, giving sailors time to familiarise themselves with the courses and local conditions. Mussanah Race Week features racing across several boat classes, while the Arab Women’s Sailing Championship includes Optimist, ILCA 4 and ILCA 6. Organised in partnership with the Oman Maritime Sports Committee and the Arab Sailing Federation, the women’s championship aims to increase participation and develop sailors’ technical and racing skills.

Qasim Abdulrazzaq, Technical Director of the Bahrain Sailing Team, said: “We are pleased to return to Mussanah, having competed in several championships here over the years. This year, Bahrain is represented by seven sailors, including three female sailors competing in the Arab Women’s Sailing Championship and four sailors in Mussanah Race Week. Our focus is on developing their technical skills and gaining valuable racing experience against competitors from across the region and beyond.”

He added: “We continue to work towards raising the standard of sailing in Bahrain and preparing our sailors to compete at regional and international levels. Events such as Mussanah Race Week provide an important opportunity for our sailors to gain experience, learn from other competitors and build connections that will support their long-term development in the sport.”

Dr. Mohammed Al Awadhi, Technical Director of the Kuwait National Sailing Team, highlighted the importance of participating in Mussanah Race Week and the Arab Women’s Sailing Championship, noting that the Kuwaiti team had completed a month-long training programme ahead of the competitions.



He said: “We expect strong competition with teams from different countries taking part, and we aim to achieve positive results. Mussanah Race Week provides an important opportunity for sailors to gain competitive experience, exchange knowledge and improve their technical skills. Regular participation in international championships is essential for developing sailors and improving their performance from one event to the next.”

Adding profound local resonance, yesterday (17 October) marked the launch of the first Community Sustainability Lab, coinciding with Omani Women’s Day. Targeting school and college students, particularly females aged 14 and above from the South Al Batinah Governorate, as well as teachers, the initiative reflects Mussanah Race Week’s commitment to extending its community impact far beyond the sailing competitions.

Saada Ahmed Al Habsi, lead coordinator of the lab, said: “The Community Sustainability Lab gives girls and young women a platform to turn their ideas into practical environmental solutions. We want to build their understanding of sustainability and their confidence to make a positive difference in their communities.”

She added: “The initiative builds on Oman Sail’s commitment to sustainability through Clean Regattas practices, including reducing single-use plastics, encouraging recycling and organising beach clean-ups. We want participants to take these practices back to their schools and communities, creating a lasting impact.”

The environmental programme also includes a clean-up of Mussanah beach, bringing together 51 sailors, volunteers and local residents to raise awareness of marine and coastal conservation. Mussanah Race Week achieved Gold certification under the Clean Regattas programme in 2025 in recognition of its environmental practices.

Mohammed Ali Al Balushi, a member of the event’s sailor safety team, said: “Sailor safety is our priority. Our rescue boats and safety teams are ready, and we continuously monitor weather and sea conditions in close coordination with race committees and medical teams so we can respond quickly and effectively.”

He added: “We have clear procedures for changing weather conditions, including postponing or rescheduling races when needed. We also ensure all participants follow safety instructions, allowing sailors to compete at their best in a safe environment.”

Both events support Oman Sail’s work to develop national talent, empower young people and women, and increase community participation in sport. They also contribute to Oman Vision 2040 objectives and strengthen Oman’s position as a host of international sporting events.

The 2026 edition is presented by Renaissance Services as title partner; the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism; Barceló Mussanah Resort as the host and bronze partner; and National Mineral Water Company (Tanuf), the Arab Sailing Association, the Oman Maritime Sports Committee, and the Royal Navy of Oman’s Directorate of Medical Services at the Medical City for Military and Security Services as supporting partners. Their support covers event operations, supplies, accommodation, promotion and services for sailors, coaches and visitors.

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