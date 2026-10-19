Bitcoin recovered to around $82,000
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Bitcoin recovered to around $82,000 after gaining approximately 1.00% over the past 24 hours, recouping part of its losses from the plunge below $80,000 on October 15.
Renewed buying has helped stabilize market sentiment, but the foundations of the recovery remain fragile as interest rate pressures persist and investment flows have yet to improve meaningfully. This suggests that investors have begun buying after the decline but remain cautious about the near-term price outlook.
In recent sessions, Bitcoin came under pressure as higher-than-expected U.S. inflation and stronger-than-expected retail sales raised concerns about further Fed tightening. A selloff in technology stocks, amid doubts over the profitability of AI investments, also made investors more cautious toward risk assets.
However, during the –ctober 15–16 sessions, expectations of a Fed rate hike as soon as October eased following comments suggesting that officials were in no rush to tighten policy further. A weaker U.S. dollar also helped Bitcoin stabilize after the sharp decline.
In my view, these developments have eased some near-term pressure but are not yet enough to strengthen the bullish outlook while interest rate risks remain. Whether the recovery can continue will also depend on improving buying demand and a return of ETF inflows in the coming sessions.
ETF flows remain a reason for me to be cautious about the cryptocurrency’s ability to sustain its recovery. According to SoSoValue, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $228.4 million in net outflows during the week of October –2–16, including $82.4 million on Friday.
These figures suggest that buying demand through ETFs has yet to recover consistently. Meanwhile, the weekend price gains occurred while U.S. stock markets were closed, so they cannot yet be taken as a sign that demand through these funds has recovered. If inflows resume and persist over the coming sessions, Bit’oin’s recovery will have firmer support; conversely, continued outflows would make me more cautious about the upside outlook.
Bitcoin has room to extend its recovery, but the case for a strong rally remains limited. If the U.S. dollar continues to soften and ETF flows turn consistently positive, buying demand could strengthen, supporting a more sustained recovery. Conversely, if funds continue to see outflows while expectations of further Fed rate hikes persist, price gains could face renewed selling pressure. For now, I lean toward continued choppy trading in Bitcoin, with the persistence of inflows mattering more than the speed of the price recovery.
Appreci te your co peration in publ shing the analysis.
For any inquiry or more informa ion please do not hesitate to contact us.
Regards
Renewed buying has helped stabilize market sentiment, but the foundations of the recovery remain fragile as interest rate pressures persist and investment flows have yet to improve meaningfully. This suggests that investors have begun buying after the decline but remain cautious about the near-term price outlook.
In recent sessions, Bitcoin came under pressure as higher-than-expected U.S. inflation and stronger-than-expected retail sales raised concerns about further Fed tightening. A selloff in technology stocks, amid doubts over the profitability of AI investments, also made investors more cautious toward risk assets.
However, during the –ctober 15–16 sessions, expectations of a Fed rate hike as soon as October eased following comments suggesting that officials were in no rush to tighten policy further. A weaker U.S. dollar also helped Bitcoin stabilize after the sharp decline.
In my view, these developments have eased some near-term pressure but are not yet enough to strengthen the bullish outlook while interest rate risks remain. Whether the recovery can continue will also depend on improving buying demand and a return of ETF inflows in the coming sessions.
ETF flows remain a reason for me to be cautious about the cryptocurrency’s ability to sustain its recovery. According to SoSoValue, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $228.4 million in net outflows during the week of October –2–16, including $82.4 million on Friday.
These figures suggest that buying demand through ETFs has yet to recover consistently. Meanwhile, the weekend price gains occurred while U.S. stock markets were closed, so they cannot yet be taken as a sign that demand through these funds has recovered. If inflows resume and persist over the coming sessions, Bit’oin’s recovery will have firmer support; conversely, continued outflows would make me more cautious about the upside outlook.
Bitcoin has room to extend its recovery, but the case for a strong rally remains limited. If the U.S. dollar continues to soften and ETF flows turn consistently positive, buying demand could strengthen, supporting a more sustained recovery. Conversely, if funds continue to see outflows while expectations of further Fed rate hikes persist, price gains could face renewed selling pressure. For now, I lean toward continued choppy trading in Bitcoin, with the persistence of inflows mattering more than the speed of the price recovery.
Appreci te your co peration in publ shing the analysis.
For any inquiry or more informa ion please do not hesitate to contact us.
Regards
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