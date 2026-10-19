MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Mubboo Flights Launches Immersive Virtual Visits to 200 Cities, Letting People Explore the World from Home Mubboo Flights has launched immersive virtual city visits: 200 cities on six continents to drive through, walk, see after dark or explore by street food from home, and famous landmarks to experience before a trip, with no sign-up or download.

October 19, 2026 2:45 AM EDT | Source: Press Release News

Cheyenne, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Mubboo Flights today launched immersive virtual city visits on mubboo. Visitors pick a city and they are there: behind the wheel on its avenues, on foot through its old streets, out after dark, or following its street food from stall to stall. There is no sign-up, no download and no need to leave home.







Mubboo Flights' virtual city visits: pick a city and you're there. (Credit: Mubboo Flights)

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The first 200 cities are live on six continents, from Tokyo and Rome to Cairo, Rio de Janeiro and Reykjavík, and more are being added.

Four ways in. Every visit starts with a choice:

Drive at sunrise along Cairo's Pyramid Expressway, follow the Atlantic coast highway out of Cape Town, or cruise the Las Vegas Strip at midnight. Walk through the lanes of an old quarter, along a harbour front or across a city square, at an unhurried pace. Go out at night to Shibuya's neon crossing, Copacabana Beach after dark or the medina of Marrakech once the lamps come on. Follow the food through Bangkok's Chinatown, Hong Kong's Temple Street Night Market or Kyoto's Nishiki Market.







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Experience a landmark before the trip. Mubboo Flights also brings immersive visits to the landmarks people cross oceans to see. Visitors can walk up to the Colosseum, the Eiffel Tower, Machu Picchu or Angkor Wat, take the day trips travellers love, from Versailles to the Grand Canyon, and feel what it is like to be there before they go.

Hear the city. Each visit keeps the sound of the street, or visitors can switch on the city's local radio and let it play around them, from Tokyo to Kathmandu.

For planners and dreamers. For anyone weighing up where to go next, a virtual visit shows how a neighbourhood feels before they book it. For those who cannot travel right now, it is a way to see the world from the sofa. And for anyone far from home, it is a drive down familiar streets.

From screen to trip. Tours and tickets for each city are available through Mubboo Flights, so visitors can book a trip after a virtual visit.

More cities on the way. The first 200 are only the beginning, and new cities and landmarks are being added.

"Everyone has a city they keep meaning to see. Now you can drive its streets tonight, from your sofa, and decide whether it is the trip for you," said Karen Young, CEO of Mubboo Flights.

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About Mubboo Flights

Mubboo Flights (mubboo ) helps travellers compare flights across more than 100 booking sites and explore more than 400,000 tours, attraction tickets and activities worldwide, so they can plan a whole trip in one place. Its virtual city and landmark visits let travellers see a destination before they decide to go.

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Company: Mubboo Flights

Contact Name: Karen Young

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Source: Press Release News