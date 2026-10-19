Oman makes debut at SIAL Paris 2026 with national pavilion
(MENAFN- Madayn) The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Omani Products Promotion Supervisory Team (OPEX), is making its debut at SIAL Paris 2026 in France with a national pavilion bringing together seven Omani food industry companies alongside four government entities. The participation aims to showcase the quality of national products, expand their presence in global markets, and create new opportunities for trade and export growth.
His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Araimi, the Sultanate of Oman’s Ambassador to France, emphasised that Oman’s first-ever national pavilion at SIAL Paris reflects the Sultanate’s keenness to strengthen its economic and commercial footprint in international arenas. “The participation expands avenues of cooperation and partnership with friendly nations, particularly France, with which Oman shares deep-rooted historical relations grounded in mutual respect, trust and shared interest,” Al Araimi said, adding that bilateral ties continue to grow across diverse fields in alignment with the aspirations of both leaderships to deepen economic integration and strategic cooperation.
He noted that the Sultanate’s presence at this major international platform provides an opportunity to build on strong Oman-France relations and develop economic, commercial and investment partnerships, particularly in the food sector. “The pavilion enables national manufacturers to demonstrate Oman’s advanced production capabilities, highlight the quality and competitiveness of Omani products, and explore opportunities to access French and wider European markets. The event also facilitates direct engagement with international importers, distributors, and investors, while opening avenues for cooperation in food technology, innovation, supply chains and sustainability,” he added.
The Ambassador also reaffirmed the commitment of the Sultanate’s Embassy in Paris to supporting national participation in economic events held in France and strengthen business ties between Omani and French companies.
On his part, Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, CEO of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” and Head of the OPEX Team, stated that Oman’s first-ever national pavilion at SIAL Paris represents a significant milestone in OPEX’s ongoing efforts to expand its international promotional activities and diversify export markets. He noted that the food sector is evolving rapidly in areas such as innovation, manufacturing and marketing, presenting opportunities to attract and localise related investments in Oman’s industrial cities.
Al Hadabi added that the national pavilion offers a significant opportunity to highlight Oman’s industrial and manufacturing capabilities, display product competitiveness, enable direct business meetings with buyers and distributors, and stay abreast of evolving global consumer trends, packaging techniques, and international market requirements.
“By the end of the first half of 2026, the number of food sector projects across Madayn’s industrial cities touched 111, with total investment volume exceeding RO 229.5 million spread over leased areas surpassing 1.36 million sqm. Raysut Industrial City accounted for the largest number of food manufacturing projects, with 30, followed by Suhar Industrial City with 21 and Al Rusayl Industrial City with 20,” he informed.
He stressed that the figures reflect the growth of food industries in Oman and highlight the importance of supporting local manufacturers, enabling them to expand into regional and international markets, and leveraging specialised international exhibitions, particularly SIAL Paris 2026, to establish new trade partnerships and enhance the competitiveness of Omani products.
Al Hadabi pointed out that participating in SIAL Paris 2026 offers Omani companies an invaluable platform to gain insights into global food industry trends and explore advancements in product innovation, sustainable production, and packaging. Furthermore, the exhibition enables Omani businesses to tap into European and international markets while strengthening direct links with global commercial bodies, investors, and industry experts, and hence driving trade expansion and enhancing the competitiveness of Omani products on the world stage.
The Sultanate’s participation at SIAL Paris forms part of the 2026 plan of the OPEX Team, which comprises Madayn, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the SMEs Development Authority “Riyada”. Through its international presence, the team focuses on expanding marketing channels for national products, supporting local factories in accessing new international markets, and creating direct linkages with global trade partners and investors.
SIAL Paris stands as one of the premier global trade shows dedicated to the food and beverage industry, uniting every link in the food value chain from production and processing to packaging, distribution, and marketing. The 2026 edition brings together 8,000 exhibitors and 295,000 food industry professionals across an exhibition area of 280,000 sqm. Featuring a diverse programme of specialised conferences, interactive showcases, and dedicated business networking sessions, the event includes key highlights such as SIAL Innovation, SIAL Taste, and SIAL Summits, offering Omani participants valuable exposure to cutting-edge developments and new commercial opportunities.
His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Araimi, the Sultanate of Oman’s Ambassador to France, emphasised that Oman’s first-ever national pavilion at SIAL Paris reflects the Sultanate’s keenness to strengthen its economic and commercial footprint in international arenas. “The participation expands avenues of cooperation and partnership with friendly nations, particularly France, with which Oman shares deep-rooted historical relations grounded in mutual respect, trust and shared interest,” Al Araimi said, adding that bilateral ties continue to grow across diverse fields in alignment with the aspirations of both leaderships to deepen economic integration and strategic cooperation.
He noted that the Sultanate’s presence at this major international platform provides an opportunity to build on strong Oman-France relations and develop economic, commercial and investment partnerships, particularly in the food sector. “The pavilion enables national manufacturers to demonstrate Oman’s advanced production capabilities, highlight the quality and competitiveness of Omani products, and explore opportunities to access French and wider European markets. The event also facilitates direct engagement with international importers, distributors, and investors, while opening avenues for cooperation in food technology, innovation, supply chains and sustainability,” he added.
The Ambassador also reaffirmed the commitment of the Sultanate’s Embassy in Paris to supporting national participation in economic events held in France and strengthen business ties between Omani and French companies.
On his part, Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, CEO of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” and Head of the OPEX Team, stated that Oman’s first-ever national pavilion at SIAL Paris represents a significant milestone in OPEX’s ongoing efforts to expand its international promotional activities and diversify export markets. He noted that the food sector is evolving rapidly in areas such as innovation, manufacturing and marketing, presenting opportunities to attract and localise related investments in Oman’s industrial cities.
Al Hadabi added that the national pavilion offers a significant opportunity to highlight Oman’s industrial and manufacturing capabilities, display product competitiveness, enable direct business meetings with buyers and distributors, and stay abreast of evolving global consumer trends, packaging techniques, and international market requirements.
“By the end of the first half of 2026, the number of food sector projects across Madayn’s industrial cities touched 111, with total investment volume exceeding RO 229.5 million spread over leased areas surpassing 1.36 million sqm. Raysut Industrial City accounted for the largest number of food manufacturing projects, with 30, followed by Suhar Industrial City with 21 and Al Rusayl Industrial City with 20,” he informed.
He stressed that the figures reflect the growth of food industries in Oman and highlight the importance of supporting local manufacturers, enabling them to expand into regional and international markets, and leveraging specialised international exhibitions, particularly SIAL Paris 2026, to establish new trade partnerships and enhance the competitiveness of Omani products.
Al Hadabi pointed out that participating in SIAL Paris 2026 offers Omani companies an invaluable platform to gain insights into global food industry trends and explore advancements in product innovation, sustainable production, and packaging. Furthermore, the exhibition enables Omani businesses to tap into European and international markets while strengthening direct links with global commercial bodies, investors, and industry experts, and hence driving trade expansion and enhancing the competitiveness of Omani products on the world stage.
The Sultanate’s participation at SIAL Paris forms part of the 2026 plan of the OPEX Team, which comprises Madayn, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the SMEs Development Authority “Riyada”. Through its international presence, the team focuses on expanding marketing channels for national products, supporting local factories in accessing new international markets, and creating direct linkages with global trade partners and investors.
SIAL Paris stands as one of the premier global trade shows dedicated to the food and beverage industry, uniting every link in the food value chain from production and processing to packaging, distribution, and marketing. The 2026 edition brings together 8,000 exhibitors and 295,000 food industry professionals across an exhibition area of 280,000 sqm. Featuring a diverse programme of specialised conferences, interactive showcases, and dedicated business networking sessions, the event includes key highlights such as SIAL Innovation, SIAL Taste, and SIAL Summits, offering Omani participants valuable exposure to cutting-edge developments and new commercial opportunities.
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