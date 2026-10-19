China's Economy Grew 4.5 Per Cent In Q3, Better Than Forecasts

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

HONG KONG, Oct 19 (NNN-AP) -- China on Monday said its economy grew 4.5 per cent for the July-September quarter from a year ago, moving closer to meeting its official annual growth target as the year nears its end, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The better-than-expected official data accelerated from the 4.3 per cent year-on-year growth recorded in the April-June period, the slowest expansion in more than three years.

For the whole year, Chinese leaders have set a growth target of 4.5 per cent-5 per cent down from last year's 5 per cent expansion.

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund trimmed its forecast for China's 2026 economic growth to 4.5 per cent, just meeting the lower end of Beijing's goal.

China's domestic demand has weakened, weighed on by a years-long downturn in its property market that has squeezed household wealth and driven up savings.

Still, with strong exports being one of the few bright spots, China is on track to surpass last year's record US$1.2 trillion trade surplus globally, after logging a 36 per cent growth in exports last month and already a US$938 billion surplus between January and September.

For many of its trade partners, they fear their domestic industries and economies are facing growing threats from the surge of lower-cost Chinese manufactured imports.

--NNN-AP