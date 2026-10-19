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Japan Trade Agency Shuts Down Website Due To Unauthorised Access

Japan Trade Agency Shuts Down Website Due To Unauthorised Access


Date: 2026-10-19 03:17:36

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

TOKYO, Oct 19 (NNN-Kyodo) -- The government-backed Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) said Monday it has temporarily shut down its website following unauthorised access, Kyodo News reported.

The Japanese trade promotion agency is investigating whether data was leaked, it said, adding that it does not know when it can reopen the website.

JETRO said it took the website offline Saturday after detecting the unauthorised access Wednesday.

The website provides overseas economic and trade information and is used to recruit companies for its programs and seminars.

--NNN-KYODO

MENAFN19102026000200011047ID1111829172


Nam News Network

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