Terrace Dining, Oktoberfest, and Beach Days Return to InterContinental Abu Dhabi This October

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) From Porto Gina’s reopening and Oktoberfest celebrations to live entertainment, waterfront dining, and relaxing staycations, there’s plenty to look forward to across the property this October.



October 19, 2026 - With cooler days and balmy evenings returning to the capital, October brings a welcome change of pace at InterContinental Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences. From leisurely afternoons by the water to al fresco dining and relaxing staycations, the waterfront destination offers plenty of reasons to make the most of Abu Dhabi's beautiful autumn weather.



At Bayshore Beach Club, sun-filled days are best spent between the pool and private beach, with day passes, private cabanas and spa treatments offering different ways to unwind. As evening falls, the terrace at Byblos Sur Mer welcomes guests back for Lebanese dining, marina views, and live entertainment. Elsewhere, the new Chamas Series brings Brazilian flavours, churrasco, and lively entertainment to the weekly calendar, while Belgian Café joins the Oktoberfest festivities with ten days of hearty food, beers, and live music. Adding to the line-up, Porto Gina reopens on 15 October, welcoming guests back for Italian favourites and relaxed dining by the marina.



For those looking to extend their time by the water, a family-friendly staycation offers comfortable accommodation, dining, and beach club access, making InterContinental Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences an inviting address for a leisurely October break.



Belgian Café

A little Bavarian cheer is coming to Belgian Café at InterContinental Abu Dhabi as the popular Oktoberfest celebrations return from 16 to 25 October. For ten days, the much-loved venue will embrace the festivities with hearty food, flowing beers, and live entertainment, bringing a taste of Munich’s famous celebration to the capital.

A special Oktoberfest menu will feature hearty favourites and generous sharing dishes, best enjoyed alongside Belgian Café's extensive beer selection. Live entertainment on selected evenings will add to the festive atmosphere, making it a lively spot to gather with friends and raise a glass.

The celebrations run alongside Belgian Café’s popular weekly offers, from All-day Mussels on Tuesdays to Burger & Brew on Thursdays and a traditional Sunday Roast, giving regulars and newcomers plenty of reasons to pull up a chair throughout October.



All-Day Mussels

Date: Every Tuesday, all day.

Price: AED 95 for two pots of mussels.

Burger & Brew

Date: Every Thursday, all day.

Price: AED 95 per person for a burger and a pint of Stella.

Sunday Roast

Date: Every Sunday, 1pm to 5pm.

Price: From AED 95 per person for a traditional Sunday Roast served with Yorkshire pudding, mashed potato, and sautéed vegetables.

Oktoberfest

Date: 16 to 25 October, with live entertainment in the evenings.

Price: À la carte.

For reservations or further information, call 050 723 5441.



Bistro 81 at InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi

A new addition to Abu Dhabi’s dining scene, Bistro 81 at InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi brings the charm of a Mediterranean brasserie to the capital. Relaxed yet refined, the restaurant celebrates seasonal flavours, sharing-style dishes and the pleasure of good food enjoyed in equally good company.

From leisurely breakfasts and morning coffee to Mediterranean-inspired lunches and elegant dinners, Bistro 81 moves naturally through the day. With contemporary interiors, warm hospitality, and an inviting atmosphere, it's a welcome new address for residents and visitors looking to settle in over a meal, catch up with friends, or enjoy an unhurried evening.

Bistro 81 is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, from 7am to late.

For reservations or further information, call 050 391 5271.



Byblos Sur Mer

Overlooking the private marina at InterContinental Abu Dhabi, the four-time MICHELIN-selected Lebanese restaurant brings together authentic Lebanese cuisine, warm hospitality, and live entertainment in a beautiful waterfront setting.

The weekly line-up offers plenty of reasons to visit, from a three-course Business Lunch and daily Happy Hour with 50% off beverages to Layali Byblos on Friday and Saturday evenings, where live singers, music and belly dancing accompany a four-course menu. Sundays bring Brunch Al Lubnani, a leisurely four-course Lebanese feast with live entertainment.

Adding to the October calendar, celebrated singer Sobih Tawfiq takes to the stage on 31 October for a special performance, promising an evening of Lebanese food, music and marina views.

Business Lunch

Date: Monday to Friday, 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

Price: AED 125 per person for a three-course set menu.

Happy Hour

Date: Daily, 4pm to 7pm.

Price: 50% off beverages, AED 60 for shisha.



Brunch Al Lubnani

Date: Every Sunday from 1pm, with live entertainment from 2pm to 6pm.

Price: AED 185 per person for a four-course set menu and non-alcoholic beverages; AED 285 per person for a four-course set menu and alcoholic beverages.



Sobih Tawfiq Live Performance

Date: Saturday, 31 October, 10.30pm to 2.30am.

Price: From AED 300 per person.

For reservations or further information, call 050 721 1079.



Chamas

The unmistakable energy of Brazil takes centre stage at Chamas Churrascaria, where flame-grilled meats, handcrafted cocktails, and live entertainment set the tone for lively evenings. At the heart of it all is the traditional churrasco ritual: Passadores carve 12 premium cuts tableside, paired with a generous gourmet salad selection.

The newly introduced Chamas Series gives each evening its own character. Wednesdays bring Churrasco & Caipirinha Night, pairing flame-grilled cuts with refreshing Brazilian cocktails, while Thursdays take a more leisurely turn with Vinho & Churrasco, celebrating the pairing of grilled meats and wine. Fridays turn up the energy with a Carnival-inspired evening of samba dancers, live percussion, and Latin rhythms, bringing the excitement of Brazil’s famous celebrations to the restaurant alongside its signature churrasco dining.

The entertainment continues throughout the week, with live singers from Wednesday to Saturday, 7.30pm to 10pm, and Chamas After Dark DJs every Friday and Saturday from 10pm to 1 am.

12-Cut Churrasco Experience

Date: Tuesday to Sunday, from 6pm.

Price: AED 260 per person for 12 premium cuts and a gourmet salad selection.



Evening Bites

Date: Daily, from 5pm.

Price: From AED 65 per dish.

Churrasco & Caipirinha Night

Date: Every Wednesday, 6pm to 11pm, with live entertainment from 7pm to 10pm.

Price: AED 260 per person, including 12 premium cuts, a gourmet salad selection, and one carafe of Caipirinha.



Vinho & Churrasco

Date: Every Thursday, 6pm to 11pm, with live entertainment from 7pm to 10pm.

Price: AED 260 per person for 12 premium cuts and a gourmet salad selection, and 50% off bottled wines.



Friday Samba

Date: Every Friday, 6pm to 11pm, with live entertainment from 7pm to 10pm.

Price: AED 260 per person for 12 premium cuts and a gourmet salad selection.



Chamas After Dark

Date: Every Friday and Saturday, 10pm to 1am, with DJ

Price: À la carte

For reservations or further information, call 056 680 2161‬.



Fishmarket

An Abu Dhabi institution since 1989, Fishmarket at InterContinental Abu Dhabi has welcomed generations of diners with its distinctive market-to-table approach to seafood. This October, rediscover the charm of this much-loved waterfront restaurant, where there is no set menu, and every meal is a matter of personal taste. Browse the impressive display of fresh fish, seafood and vegetables, choose your favourites and leave Chef Sawai and his team to prepare them just the way you like. A new selection of rice and noodle dishes adds further variety to a dining tradition that has stood the test of time.

Fresh Seafood Selection

Date: Daily, noon to 11pm.

Price: À la carte

For reservations or further information, call 056 990 8317.



Porto Gina

A little slice of Italy returns to the Abu Dhabi waterfront as Porto Gina reopens on 15 October, welcoming guests back with a refreshed menu, familiar Italian hospitality, and a relaxed setting overlooking the marina at InterContinental Abu Dhabi.

From leisurely lunches to long dinners, the new menu brings together Italian favourites, beautifully prepared classics, and new dishes worth discovering.

As the afternoon gives way to evening, L'Ora Italiana offers another reason to settle in, pairing an aperitivo board with two glasses of Spritz for a distinctly Italian take on the aperitivo tradition.

L'Ora Italiana

Date: Daily, 5pm to 8pm.

Price: AED 95 per person for an aperitivo board and two Spritzes.

For reservations or further information, call 050 483 7824.



Bayshore Beach Club

With October bringing the return of beautiful weather to Abu Dhabi, Bayshore Beach Club at InterContinental Abu Dhabi is an inviting place to spend a day by the water. Set along a private stretch of beach, the club offers the choice of a refreshing dip in the pool, a leisurely afternoon by the sea, or a long lunch with drinks in the sunshine. The Bayshore Day Pass makes it all the more appealing, with food and beverage credit included to enjoy throughout the day. On Saturdays, DJ Mary adds to the atmosphere with poolside music from 2pm to 5pm.

For those who prefer a little more privacy, the cabanas provide a dedicated space to settle in for the day, while a two-hour spa treatment offers another way to unwind, combining a 90-minute massage with a choice of a 30-minute facial or body scrub.

Day Pass

Date: Daily, from 8am to 8pm

Price: AED 200 per person on weekdays (fully redeemable on F&B); AED 300 per person on weekends (AED 200 redeemable on F&B).

Private Cabana

Date: Daily, from 8am to 8pm

Price: AED 400 per cabana on weekdays, including complimentary water (AED 300 redeemable on F&B); AED 500 per cabana on weekends, including complimentary water (AED 300 redeemable on F&B).



Massage Offer

Date: Daily, 10am to 10pm.

Price: AED 550 per person for a 90-minute massage, plus your choice of a 30-minute facial or body scrub.

For more information and reservations, call 02 697 2317 or WhatsApp 056 630 8216. Advanced bookings are required for private cabanas.



InterContinental Abu Dhabi Staycation Offers

With its private beach, waterfront dining and inviting pools, InterContinental Abu Dhabi offers plenty of reasons to turn a day out into a relaxing staycation this October. Whether planning a family break, a weekend with friends, or a few days enjoying the capital’s beautiful autumn weather, two stay offers make it even more appealing.



The Family Getaway offers 50% off a second room when booking any room category, giving families and friends more space to enjoy their time together, with access to Bayshore Beach Club included. For those who prefer everything taken care of, the All-Inclusive Staycation combines an overnight stay with dining and selected alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages across participating venues, plus full access to Bayshore. Designed for two adults and two children, the package also includes complimentary accommodation and dining for children under 12.

For reservations, call , email ..., or WhatsApp .

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