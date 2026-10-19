Eighth Round Of Azerbaijan Premier League Wraps Up

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The eighth round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has concluded. The matches took place on the final day of the round.

In the first match of the day, held at the Yevlakh City Stadium, Imishli faced Turan Tovuz. The encounter ended in a 1–0 victory for the hosts.

In the other match, Kapaz hosted Zira in Ganja. The game ended in a 1–1 draw.

It should be noted that in the earlier matches of the round, Shamakhi defeated Shafa 3–2, Sumgayit beat Araz-Nakhchivan 2–1, and Sabah won against Gabala 4–0. Meanwhile, the match between Qarabag and Neftchi ended in a 3–3 draw.

The 2026/27 Azerbaijan Premier League season began on August 14, 2026, with 12 teams competing for the national title. The season consists of 33 rounds, with each club playing 33 matches.

At the end of the season, the champions will represent Azerbaijan in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds, while the teams finishing second and third will enter UEFA Conference League qualifying.

The 2026/27 Azerbaijan Premier League season will conclude on May 24, 2027.