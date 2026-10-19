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Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 2,100 Over Past Day

Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 2,100 Over Past Day


Date: 2026-10-19 03:17:02

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform says.

Russian forces have also lost 12,416 (+0) tanks, 25,565 (+4) armored combat vehicles, 51,317 (+24) artillery systems, 2,224 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,714 (+3) air defense systems, 449 (+0) aircraft, 356 (+0) helicopters, 2,974 (+6) ground robotic systems, 569,994 (+1,636) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,134 (+0) cruise missiles, 35 (+0) warships and boats, two (+0) submarines, 164,578 (+332) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 4,838 (+3) pieces of special equipment.

The data is updated.

MENAFN19102026000193011044ID1111829168


UkrinForm

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