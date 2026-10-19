National Writers Calls On Writers To Sign A Pledge To Stand Behind Their Words

The Writer's Pledge from National Writers asks writers to publish only words that represent their own thoughts, feelings and beliefs.

Author Seth Eisenberg

National Writers

The free Writer's Pledge commits writers to publishing only work that represents their own thoughts, feelings and beliefs, in words they can stand behind.

- Seth Eisenberg, National WritersFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National Writers, an independent online resource for freelance and working writers, today launched the Writer's Pledge and is calling on writers across the country to sign it. The pledge is a single commitment: "As a writer, I pledge that everything I publish under my name will truly represent my own thoughts, feelings, and beliefs, in words I can stand behind."The pledge is free and open to anyone who writes, including journalists, essayists, authors, poets, bloggers, copywriters and students. Signing takes about a minute at org/pledge. Signers' email addresses are used only to confirm signatures and are never published, sold or shared.The pledge arrives as AI-generated text spreads across the internet and readers question what they are reading. In an August 2026 analysis of 490,000 English-language webpages, Pew Research Center found that 10% of pages in a July 2026 sample showed significant signs of being written or substantially edited by AI, rising to more than one-third of pages published since ChatGPT's release in late 2022. Readers want to know the difference. A 2025 Pew survey found that 76% of Americans consider it extremely or very important to be able to tell whether text, pictures and videos were made by AI or by people, while 53% are not confident they can. Across six countries surveyed for the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism in 2025, 62% of respondents said they were comfortable with news made entirely by human journalists, compared with 12% for news made entirely by AI."A byline is a promise to the reader. It says this is what the writer actually thinks." - Seth Eisenberg, founder of National Writers"The tools for producing words have never been more powerful or more available, and that makes the promise of a byline more important, not less," said Eisenberg, a published author and former At-Large Chair of the National Writers Union. "The Writer's Pledge doesn't tell anyone which tools to use. It asks writers to make sure that, whatever helped along the way, the thinking, the feeling and the conviction on the page are their own."Eisenberg said the pledge draws on two parts of his life's work. "At the National Writers Union, I learned that a writer's name is the one asset no contract can replace. Once readers stop believing it, nothing else on the page matters," he said. "In relationship education, we see the same truth every day. Trust grows when people mean what they say, and it breaks when they don't. Couples know it. Readers know it, too. The pledge simply asks writers to honor it."The pledge is built on five commitments that writers can use as a checklist before publishing. The first, My Thoughts, holds that the ideas, arguments and conclusions in a writer's work are ones the writer has actually reached. The second, My Feelings, commits writers not to manufacture emotion they don't feel to win attention. The third, My Beliefs, asks writers not to argue under their own names for positions they don't hold, and to say so openly when their views change. The fourth, Words I Can Stand Behind, asks writers to read every sentence before publishing and consider whether they would defend it in person to the person it is about. The fifth, Owning What I Sign, commits writers to correcting mistakes openly and taking responsibility for everything that appears under their name.The pledge also addresses common questions from working writers. Editors, research assistants, spell-checkers and AI writing tools are not ruled out. The pledge concerns whose thinking ends up on the page, not how the page was produced. Ghostwriting, copywriting and other client work, long-standing and honest parts of the profession, are treated separately: the pledge covers work a writer publishes under their own name, while asking that client work faithfully represent the client's views and never include anything the writer knows to be false."Standing behind your words doesn't mean never changing your mind," Eisenberg said. "It means being honest when you do. The more writers who sign, the clearer it becomes to readers, editors and publishers that writers take that promise seriously."Writers who sign receive a printable, dated copy of the pledge bearing their name, along with a short line they can add to an author bio, newsletter or website to show readers they have taken it. Writers, editors and teachers who would like to share the pledge with contributors or students are encouraged to link to the pledge page.About National WritersNational Writers is an independent, free online resource for freelance writers. Its guides cover getting hired, pitching, contracts, rates, taxes, craft and community, and its browser-based tools include a rate calculator, a pitch checklist and a draft analyzer. National Writers does not accept paid listings, sponsored placements or referral fees. It operates independently and is not affiliated with the National Writers Union, the American Society of Journalists and Authors or the Authors Guild. More information is available at nationalwriters.

Seth Eisenberg

National Writers

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National Writers Calls on Writers to Sign a Pledge to Stand Behind Their Words News Provided By PAIRS Foundation October 19, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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