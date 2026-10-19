Five Nobel Laureates Explore AI And Scientific Discovery At Singapore Summit

Guests at the Nobel Heroes & AI4SCI Summit 2026 Gala Dinner

Nobel Laureates share their perspectives at the Summit

Opening ceremony of the Nobel Laureates Portrait Exhibition Singapore 2026

At Nobel Heroes & AI4SCI Summit 2026, five Nobel Laureates explored how AI can accelerate discovery and why human scientific judgement remains vital.

- Benjamin List, 2021 Nobel Laureate in ChemistrySINGAPORE, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Five Nobel Laureates gathered at the Nobel Heroes & AI4SCI Summit Singapore 2026 on 5–6 October to explore whether artificial intelligence can accelerate the next scientific revolution, while examining why human curiosity and the ability to ask important questions remain essential.Held at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore Management University (SMU) and other venues, the two-day Summit welcomed around 500 participants and featured seven Nobel Laureate roundtables and dialogues. Discussions covered AI for Science, scientific discovery, health and longevity, the future of work and sustainable urban development.The Summit welcomed Professor Omar M. Yaghi, 2025 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry; Dr Fred Ramsdell, 2025 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine; Professor Benjamin List, 2021 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry; Sir Konstantin Novoselov, 2010 Nobel Laureate in Physics; and Sir Christopher A. Pissarides, 2010 Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences.It was jointly organised by Laureates City Holdings Limited and Symbiosis Science, with Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings as Host and Advaita Lab and HER SYMBIOSIS as Supporting Partners.Bold questions in an age of AIThe gathering coincided with Nobel Prize Week. The 2026 scientific prizes recognised advances in optogenetics, high-energy neutrino research, and nonlinear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis. These discoveries highlighted the value of fundamental questions and sustained research, providing a backdrop to the Summit's discussions about how AI might change the pace and practice of discovery.Yaghi shared examples of how AI is accelerating materials research and changing how scientists explore materials, design experiments and advance discoveries.List emphasised the role of imagination in scientific breakthroughs:“A necessary condition for a revolutionary discovery is what feels like a crazy idea.”Novoselov underscored the importance of asking the right questions. Even when AI accelerates computation, analysis and experimentation, deciding which questions are worth pursuing remains a central challenge.From a life-sciences perspective, Ramsdell noted that many aspects of complex biological systems remain unknown. High-quality data and a deeper understanding of biological mechanisms will be essential for meaningful AI-enabled breakthroughs.Pissarides extended the discussion to AI's economic and societal implications, including whether applications can deliver tangible value and how they may affect employment and productivity.Although their perspectives differed, the Laureates' discussions highlighted a shared challenge: as machines become more capable of finding answers, human judgement about which questions to explore becomes increasingly important.Supporting the next generationAt NTU on 5 October, the AI for Science forum brought together representatives from universities, AI research organisations and technology companies to discuss scientific discovery and interdisciplinary innovation.During the young scientists' showcase, three researchers presented their work and became the first recipients of the AI4SCI Rising Stars 100 distinction, marking the inaugural cohort of the Rising Minds - AI4SCI Young Talent Program.Jointly initiated by the AI2 Science Foundation, Symbiosis Science, Advaita Lab, AuraSci, Avinasi Labs and Cit Labs, the programme aims to give emerging AI for Science researchers greater visibility and access to development opportunities.Advaita Lab also shared its frontier AI research directions, while HER SYMBIOSIS convened a women's leadership roundtable on the future of AI and social innovation.At SMU on 6 October, Provost Professor Alan Chan and Nikolaus Turner, Executive Director of the Foundation Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings, delivered opening remarks. Dr Cheong Wei Yang, SMU Vice Provost for Strategic Research Partnerships, gave a framing keynote, followed by Nobel Laureate dialogues on health and longevity, urban sustainability and the future of work.Connecting research, capital and public engagementThe Summit also connected scientific research with long-term capital and industrial resources. Its 5 October Gala Dinner welcomed more than 150 international guests, with remarks from Michael Ong, Chairman of Laureates City Holdings Limited; Kamala Zhu, Founder of Symbiosis Science; and Nikolaus Turner.Scientific engagement extended to Gardens by the Bay, where Peter Badge's Nobel Laureates Portrait Exhibition Singapore 2026 opened on 6 October. Featuring portraits of 35 Nobel Laureates, the free exhibition ran until 11 October, combining photography, outdoor presentation and digital interaction to introduce the public to the people behind scientific discovery.Laureates City and Symbiosis Science will continue working with international academic institutions, technology companies and global partners to support exchange among science, AI, industry and capital. The Masters of Abstraction & AI4SCI Summit will take place in Hong Kong, continuing these conversations about the next generation of scientific discovery.Further information:Host: Lindau Nobel Laureate MeetingsOrganisers: Laureates City Holdings Limited; Symbiosis ScienceSupporting Partners: Advaita Lab; HER SYMBIOSIS

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