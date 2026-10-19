GS Securities Partners With Acuity Trading To Bring AI Trading Signals

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clients get analyst-built trade ideas with entry, stop-loss, target and reasoning, alongside Event Intelligence, Market Intelligence and Market Companion, powered by Acuity's MarketReaderGS Securities, the global online broker for forex and CFD trading, has partnered with award-winning market intelligence provider Acuity Trading to give its clients the full Acuity intelligence suite. GS Securities clients now get AI trading signals on forex, gold and indices, a calendar of the economic and corporate events that move markets, and news and sentiment analysis, all inside one account.The agreement covers Acuity's three intelligence pillars, Trade Intelligence, Event Intelligence and Market Intelligence, together with Market Companion, powered by MarketReader, which explains in plain language what may be driving a market move.Trade Intelligence, built on Acuity's AnalysisIQ, combines AI with the work of Acuity's technical analysts. Every trade idea comes with an entry level, a stop-loss, a target and the reasoning behind it, and ideas are created or updated every 10 minutes. Clients find them in the GS Securities client portal and in MT5 on desktop, so they can go from idea to order without leaving their platform.Event Intelligence tracks the developments that move prices, from economic data releases and central bank decisions to company earnings. Market Intelligence analyses news and market sentiment to show how the mood around an asset is changing and why prices may be reacting.Market Companion draws on price action, news, macroeconomic data and relationships between assets to explain the likely drivers behind a move. Where relevant, it shows Acuity's analysis of the same market alongside the explanation. AI-generated content is clearly labelled.For GS Securities, the partnership adds a research layer to its MT5 offering. Clients can check the reasoning behind a trade idea, see which events are coming up and understand why a market is moving before they decide whether, and how, to trade.Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading and MarketReader, said:“Market information is most useful when traders understand the context around it. Our partnership with GS Securities puts market explanations, event intelligence and analyst-supported trade ideas in front of its clients, helping them form their own view of what is happening in the markets.“Market Companion adds to that context by explaining the potential drivers behind price movements. Together, these tools are designed to support research and individual judgement.”David Freeman, CEO of GS Securities, said:“Our clients want more than a price chart. They want to know why a market is moving, what is coming up next and the thinking behind a trade idea. Partnering with Acuity Trading puts that research straight into their GS Securities account, covering market movements, key events and trade ideas.“We are giving our clients better tools, not promises. Every idea shows its entry, stop-loss, target and reasoning, so clients can judge it for themselves and decide what fits their own circumstances and trading.”The Acuity intelligence suite is available now to verified GS Securities clients through the client portal and MT5 on desktop. Find out more at gssecurities/en/resources/ai-trading-signalsRegulatory informationHuman Technical Analysis research is provided by Acuity Research Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 787261. Acuity Trading Limited is not authorised or regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.The tools and information described in this release provide general, non-personalised market analysis and do not constitute investment advice, a personal recommendation or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Trading involves risk, and past performance or previous market patterns are not reliable indicators of future results.About Acuity TradingAcuity Trading provides AI-driven market, event and trade intelligence for brokers, trading platforms and financial institutions. Its white-label technology helps firms deliver structured market insights, sentiment analysis, economic event intelligence and trade ideas across multiple channels and trading environments.About GS SecuritiesGS Securities is a global online broker built on a simple idea: every market, one account. Clients trade CFDs on forex, shares, indices, commodities, crypto and futures on MetaTrader 5 across desktop, web and mobile. They can choose from four account types to suit different trading styles, with swap-free versions of every account, and are supported by a 24/5 multilingual team by live chat, email and WhatsApp.

Meredyth Grant

Acuity Trading

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GS Securities Partners with Acuity Trading to Bring AI Trading Signals News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 19, 2026, 07:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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