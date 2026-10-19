Veteran BJP Leader L.K. Advani Discharged From Hospital

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Lal Krishna Advani, who was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, is being discharged, the hospital said on Monday.

The 98-year-old leader has shown improvement and, hence, is being discharged today.

"Mr L.K. Advani, who was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on 16th October with a chest infection, is being discharged today. He has been under the care of Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant – Neurology and has shown improvement in his medical status," the hospital said in a press statement.

The former Deputy Prime Minister was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital's pulmonary department with a chest infection at around 7.30 p.m. on October 16.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also met Advani at the hospital and enquired about his health.

This is not the first time the veteran leader has been hospitalised in recent months.

He was last admitted to Apollo Hospital in May this year due to age-related health complications. He remained under medical care for a few days before being discharged.

Earlier, in December 2024, Advani was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital for medical management and investigations.

He was treated under the supervision of a neurologist. The hospital then stated that his condition was stable.

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (present-day Pakistan), Advani is one of the most prominent leaders in the BJP.

He played a key role in the party's growth from a relatively small political force into a major national political organisation.

Advani served as the BJP President on multiple occasions and was instrumental in strengthening the party's organisational base across the country. His nationwide Ram Rath Yatra in 1990 became a significant turning point in Indian politics and helped expand the BJP's political reach.

He served as India's Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 under the government led by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also held several important portfolios, including Home Affairs, during his political career.

In recognition of his contribution to public life, Advani was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2024.

He was previously awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

Advani remains a senior figure in the BJP and a key part of the party's political history.