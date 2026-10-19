Tiger Shroff Firing: 3 Accused From Haryana, Bihar Arrested In Kota

Three men accused in the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai have been arrested by Kota Police, according to Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam The Kota City Police team caught the three accused while they were travelling on a train. Two of them are residents of Haryana, while the third is from Bihar, according to the information shared by the police.

According to Mumbai Police, the firing took place at around 7 pm on Sunday when Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai's Juhu area. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor's car. While Tiger escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

Deputy CM Assures Strict Action

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger's residence on Sunday night following the incident. He said the actor had suffered injuries to his left hand from gunpowder and glass fragments. Shinde also said Tiger and his mother, Ayesha Shroff, were shaken by the incident and assured them of the state government's support. Speaking about the incident, Shinde said,“Strict action will be taken, and threats against public figures will not be tolerated.”

Attack Was Pre-Planned, Say Police Sources

Mumbai Police Crime Branch sources say the attack was carried out by trained shooters who had conducted a detailed reconnaissance (recce) of the actor's movements before execution. According to sources, the assailants executed a pre-planned strategy based on prior surveillance of the actor's weekly routine.

The accused were aware that Tiger Shroff regularly visited the Juhu football ground on Sundays. They monitored his movements to time the attack precisely as he was leaving the venue in his car. Following the firing, the shooters followed a pre-mapped escape path along SV Road through Vile Parle and Andheri. They abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station and boarded a train toward Borivali. Preliminary intelligence indicates the suspects subsequently crossed the Maharashtra border to evade law enforcement.

Security Tightened for Salman Khan

Meanwhile, security outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra area has also been tightened following the incident. Police personnel wearing bulletproof jackets, along with police vehicles, were seen outside Salman's Galaxy Apartments.

The case includes charges under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)