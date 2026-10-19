Film Industry Demands Action After 'Tragic' Firing On Tiger Shroff

Film Industry Condemns Attack, Raises Safety Concerns

Several members of the film industry have come forward to condemn the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Speaking to the media, actor Ravie Dubey described the incident as "tragic." "This is very tragic. The people who did this should be caught as soon as possible. This will give us all some relief. Public safety is the most important," he said.

Singer Mika requested the government to "take this matter seriously." In an Instagram post, he wrote, "Mumbai has always been known as one of the safest cities in India, where people-especially women-have felt confident walking, working, and travelling even late at night. But after the incident involving Tiger Shroff, it raises serious concerns about our safety. No one should have to live in fear on the streets of our own city.I sincerely request the government and the concerned authorities to take this matter seriously and ensure the safety of every citizen. We need stronger action and accountability so that Mumbai continues to be a city where everyone feels safe, day or night." He also wished Tiger a speedy recovery.

Details of the Attack and Police Investigation

According to the Mumbai police, unidentified individuals opened fire at Tiger Shroff's car at around 7 pm on Sunday as the actor was leaving a football club in Juhu. While the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has expanded its search operation to Gujarat to trace the suspects. According to sources, the accused had allegedly tracked Tiger's movements and were aware of his regular Sunday visits to the football ground.

Investigators suspect that the attackers conducted a recce of the area and familiarised themselves with the actor's routine before carrying out the shooting. Sources said the suspects allegedly fled along SV Road, passing through Vile Parle and Andheri after the firing. They reportedly abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station before boarding a train towards Borivali. Investigators suspect that they subsequently crossed into Gujarat to evade the police.

Government Assures Strict Action

Three to four teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch are conducting raids at suspected locations to trace and apprehend the accused. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger's residence on Sunday night following the incident. He said the actor sustained injuries to his left hand from gunpowder and glass fragments. Shinde added that Tiger and his mother, Ayesha Shroff, were shaken by the incident and assured them of the state government's support.“Strict action will be taken, and threats against public figures will not be tolerated,” Shinde said. (ANI)

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