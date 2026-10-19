Jailer 2: Rajinikanth's Film Album Is Trending On Apple Music All Thanks To Anirudh Ravichander

Superstar Rajinikanth has hit the big screens again with director Nelson's Jailer 2. The movie is pulling great box office numbers even though it opened to mixed reviews. Kerala saw an all-time record release as the film took over 800 screens across the state. Fans are also loving the music, and the Jailer 2 album is currently trending on Apple Music. Rockstar Anirudh has composed the music for this action entertainer.

Kerala theatres played a massive 4000 shows on the very first day. The movie hit the screens on October 15, and Sacnilk reports that it has already collected 424 crore rupees globally in just four days. Amazon Prime Video has bagged the OTT streaming rights for the film. The movie will start streaming on OTT after it finishes its theatrical run. The makers have not announced the exact streaming date yet. Kalanithi Maran has produced the film under the Sun Pictures banner. Gokulam Gopalan's Sree Gokulam Movies is handling the distribution across Kerala.

Malayalam megastar Mohanlal plays a key role in the movie, and this is a major reason for the massive response in Kerala. Mohanlal won everyone's hearts with his cameo in the first part, and his return in the sequel has really hyped up the Malayali audience. Fans are super excited to watch Rajinikanth and Mohanlal share the big screen together. Theatre audiences are saying that all the guest actors have delivered brilliant performances.

Rajinikanth returns as the iconic Muthuvel Pandian after the blockbuster success of the first Jailer movie. Shiva Rajkumar is also making a comeback in this sequel. The star-studded cast includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, S.J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Yogi Babu, and Hakim Shajahan. Nelson has handled the writing and direction. Kalanithi Maran is the producer, and Sun Pictures is the banner. Vijay Kartik Kannan has done the cinematography, while R. Nirmal has handled the editing. Anirudh Ravichander has provided the music.

Dr. K. Kiran is the production designer, and Chethan D'Souza has choreographed the action sequences. Pallavi Singh and Muthul Hafeez are the costume designers. Suren G has done the sound mix, while Suren G and S. Alagiakoothan have handled the sound design. Andreas Brueckl is the colorist, and Annapurna Studios is the DI lab. Santhosh Raju is the VFX producer. Pattanam Rasheed and C. Harinath have done the makeup. V. Sithirasu has clicked the stills, and Kabilan Chelliah has done the publicity design. D. Ramesh Kuchirayar and R.S. Suresh Maniyan are the production controllers. Sunil Reddy is the executive producer, and Sabari is the PRO.