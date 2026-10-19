Protecting Electronics From The Ground Up: Staticstop At PCB Carolina 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 16, 2026 2:00 am - StaticStop will exhibit at PCB Carolina 2026 on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the McKimmon Center at NC State University in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Raleigh, NC and Avon, MA, October 14, 2026 -- StaticStop, a division of SelecTech, Inc. and a leader in innovative flooring solutions, will exhibit at PCB Carolina 2026 on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the McKimmon Center at NC State University in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company will showcase its ESD flooring tiles, designed to protect sensitive electronics and equipment from electrostatic discharge while delivering immediate benefits and long-term value in electronics manufacturing and other demanding environments.

PCB Carolina is an annual electronics conference and trade show serving professionals involved in PCB design, manufacturing, assembly, testing, and related fields. The event features technical sessions, keynote speakers, and vendor exhibitions with over 100 companies representing products and services throughout the electronics industry.

“PCB Carolina brings together the people designing, building and testing electronics, which makes it an ideal audience for StaticStop,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc.“ESD flooring plays an important role in protecting sensitive electronic components and equipment. One unexpected static discharge can create a very expensive problem.”

For facilities that cannot afford lengthy downtime, StaticStop offers adhesive-free, interlocking ESD flooring options such as SelecTile ESD and FreeStyle ESD. The tiles can be installed over many existing hard flooring surfaces and put down in phases, which can mean less demolition, less subfloor preparation, and less disruption to production.

Installing the floor is only part of the job. SelecTech also conducts testing before and after installation to help confirm that the flooring performs as intended. StaticStop products are designed for electronics manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and other environments where electrostatic discharge can damage sensitive components and equipment.

PCB Carolina attendees are invited to visit the StaticStop team to discuss ESD flooring selection, installation planning, maintenance, and testing, or simply bring along their toughest flooring question.

To request a sample of StaticStop ESD products, call 508-583-3200 or visit to contact an ESD expert.

For event information and registration, visit

About SelecTech, Inc.:

SelecTech, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of innovative commercial flooring solutions for specialty applications such as ESD flooring, laboratory flooring, and heavy-duty industrial applications, made from recycled materials. Founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics, the company uses more than one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Its products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and can be installed without adhesives.

SelecTech's patented interlocking flooring technology enables faster installations with less downtime, reduced labor costs, minimal odors and limited disruption to ongoing operations. The company manufactures the FreeStyle BioLock laboratory flooring line, FreeStyle commercial flooring systems and the StaticStop ESD flooring collection.

SelecTech is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F, in Avon, Massachusetts. For more information, visit

About PCB Carolina:

PCB Carolina is an annual electronics conference and trade show held in Raleigh, North Carolina, near Research Triangle Park. The event brings together electronics professionals for technical presentations, networking, and a vendor exhibition featuring companies that provide products and services throughout the PCB and electronics value chain. For more information, visit