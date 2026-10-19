MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 16, 2026 2:06 am - Seventy-five percent say that retaining talent is a concern for their organization, according to ISACA's 2026 Tech Workplace and Culture survey report

ISACA Study Reveals Almost Half of Women in Tech Have Experienced Gender Discrimination in the Workplace

Seventy-five percent say that retaining talent is a concern for their organization, according to ISACA's 2026 Tech Workplace and Culture survey report

Bengaluru, India (15 October 2026)-ISACA's new 2026 Tech Workplace and Culture survey revealed that almost half (47 percent) of women in tech have experienced gender discrimination in the workplace, an increase of five percentage points from 2024.

This kind of discrepancy is felt in women's everyday working life in other ways too. Women report lower satisfaction in various areas compared to men, including workplace culture (52 percent for women, compared to 65 percent for men), job security (59 percent for women, versus 69 percent for men), and career progression (67 percent for women, compared to 73 percent for men).

Additionally, two-thirds (63 percent) still believe the sector remains underrepresented by gender, compared to 41 percent of men. The challenge isn't only getting women into the sector or supporting their progression – it's also the influence they have once they are in the room, as only half (53 percent) of women feel they have sufficient authority to contribute to company strategy and direction, compared to 66 percent of men.

It may not come as a surprise that they often experience work-related stress or burnout-64 percent, compared to 57 percent of men.

The workplace challenges in the tech sector extend beyond gender. Professionals across tech report a lack of power in decision-making and limited authority over other core business decisions more broadly, feeding wider problems with retention and job satisfaction.

Unclear career progression is considered the biggest barrier to advancement, cited by a third (34 percent) overall, but rising to two in five (41 percent) women. Furthermore, working in a fast-paced, high-pressure industry is taking its toll, with work-related stress or burnout driven primarily by heavy workload (48 percent), lack of resources (43 percent), unsupportive management (42 percent) and lack of appreciation (40 percent). Support for managing burnout has not kept pace either, as just a quarter (25 percent) of employers offer mental health days, and a further 23 percent are not clear on support initiatives at all.

Retaining talent is a persistent concern for employers, with three-quarters (75 percent) of respondents reporting that it is a significant or moderate issue for their organization. Those who indicated they have changed jobs in the past two years cited a desire for better career prospects (29 percent), higher compensation/salary (28 percent), more interesting work (23 percent), better organizational culture (23 percent) and better work/life balance (23 percent) as the main reasons for leaving.

“Attracting and retaining tech talent requires employers to look beyond compensation and create an environment where people can build sustainable, rewarding careers,” says Julia Kanouse, ISACA chief membership officer and head of the ISACA Foundation.“That means taking meaningful steps to address burnout, providing clear pathways for growth, preserving the flexibility professionals value and ensuring every employee has an equitable opportunity to contribute and advance.”

Despite these challenges, there is genuine optimism about the future. Over two-thirds (71 percent) of both men and women expect to see more women entering the tech sector over the next five years, pointing to a clear appetite for change.

Tech professionals are clear about what would make the biggest difference – 65 percent of respondents say educational institutions should provide women with more female mentors and role models, 48 percent recommend women's technology clubs or organizations that provide networking opportunities, and 40 percent say educational institutions should hire more women as technology professors.

This points to the value of early intervention, shaping culture and representation before talent even enters the workforce. Programs such as ISACA's SheLeadsTech already offer a practical response to the structural and cultural gaps, working to build the pipeline of women entering and staying in tech and cyber careers.

“Early intervention is the key to building a sustained, women-centric future in the tech industry,” says Deepa Seshadri, Partner & CIO Program Leader, Deloitte India, and member of the ISACA Emerging Trends Working Group.“As tech advances, the need of the hour is for organizations to address burnout, strengthen career pathways, increase flexibility and create more equitable workplace experiences for women, which in turn will be critical to attracting and retaining talent.”

Learn more

ISACA offers professional credentials, resources, and community to support digital trust professionals at every stage of their careers. Learn more about ISACA certifications, including the upcoming Advanced in AI Governance (AAIG) and the Certified Cybersecurity Specialist (CCS), at Tech pros can also join one of ISACA's online Engage communities, including its SheLeadsTech or Professional Development Forum groups, to connect with other peers and find support across different career journeys.

Access the complimentary 2026 Tech Workplace and Culture survey report and related resources at To learn more about SheLeadsTech and ISACA's efforts to engage, empower and elevate women in tech around the world, visit

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About ISACA

ISACA® () champions the global workforce advancing trust in technology. For more than 55 years, ISACA has empowered its community of 195,000+ members with the knowledge, credentials, training and network they need to thrive in fields like information security, governance, assurance, risk management, data privacy and emerging tech. With a presence in more than 190 countries and with more than 230 chapters worldwide, ISACA offers resources tailored to every stage of members' careers-helping them to thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape, drive trusted innovation and ensure a more secure digital world. Through the ISACA Foundation, ISACA also expands IT and education career pathways, fostering opportunities to grow the next generation of technology professionals.

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