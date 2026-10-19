Head & Shoulder Massage In Reading Sees Renewed Demand As Autumn Work Schedules Return

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 16, 2026 2:21 am - Asian Rose Massage on Church Street offers targeted scalp, neck and shoulder therapy for desk-bound residents across Reading.

READING, United Kingdom - September 16, 2026 - Reading office workers are back to full five-day weeks this month. Many carry the strain of longer desk hours straight into their neck and shoulders. Asian Rose Massage, based on Church Street in central Reading, addresses that strain with its head and shoulder massage in Reading. The treatment focuses on the scalp, neck and shoulders rather than the full body.

The session opens with scalp work. The therapist uses gentle kneading and tapping across the head. Deeper acupressure along the neck and shoulder muscles follows, targeting the areas most affected by hours at a keyboard or behind a wheel. Fully certified therapists deliver the treatment. They train in this and more than a dozen other massage styles, from Swedish and deep tissue to Thai and hot stone.

Head and shoulder massage in Reading has grown more relevant as remote workers return to office routines and commuting adds extra hours to the day. The studio markets the service toward four groups. These are office staff who sit at screens for long stretches, athletes managing muscle tightness, busy parents, and anyone dealing with ongoing stress. It positions the treatment as a wellness and relaxation service, not a medical procedure. It does not claim to diagnose or cure any condition.

The studio highlights three outcomes for clients who book the service. These are reduced muscle tension across the neck and shoulders, improved blood flow to the head and neck, and a calmer, more rested feeling once the session ends. Staff pair these results with a broader wellness routine. They encourage clients to combine regular massage with rest and hydration, rather than treating one visit as a cure-all. Appointments can be arranged through the studio's contact page or by phone.

Key Facts:

Location: First Floor, 30 Church Street, Reading, RG4 8AU

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Technique: scalp kneading and tapping followed by neck and shoulder acupressure

Booking: available online or by phone

Full menu: 12 massage styles, including head and shoulder, Swedish, deep tissue, Thai, hot stone, Chinese tui-na, Japanese shiatsu, cupping, face, back walk, relaxing and reflexology

About Asian Rose Massage

Asian Rose Massage operates from the first floor of 30 Church Street in Reading. It is open seven days a week, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The studio employs certified therapists trained across a range of techniques. These include its head and shoulder massage in Reading, plus Swedish, deep tissue, Thai and hot stone massage. Set hygiene and sanitation protocols apply throughout, and the studio accepts contactless payment. More background on the team is available on the studio's About Us page. The business states its aim is to grow into a leading wellness provider across the UK. It keeps each session personalized to the client booking it.

Media Contact:

Asian Rose Massage

First Floor, 30 Church Street, Reading, RG4 8AU, United Kingdom

Phone: 07887 201318

Email:...

Service page: