Wookco Launches MVP As Impact-Linked Travel Gateway Connecting 17 Pilot Countries Globally

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 16, 2026 2:25 am - Wookco launches its MVP platform, connecting 17 pilot countries to 177+ global destinations. Featuring an 80/20 revenue allocation and an ESG-upgraded AI Planner, Wookco turns travel bookings into ecosystem restoration.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Wookco, a pioneer in regenerative travel technology, today officially announced the upcoming launch of its Minimum Viable Product (MVP) across web and mobile platforms. Positioned as an "Impact-Linked Travel Gateway," Wookco connects conscious travelers with eco-certified stays, curated sustainable tours, transfers, and travel essentials across 17 initial pilot countries, scaling toward 177+ destinations worldwide.

Led by Founder & CEO Nattarat Klinkanha, Wookco bridges digital travel bookings with verifiable, field-level environmental restoration. The platform features an upgraded "AI Planner ESG Upgraded" (Wooki AI), designed to assist travelers in curating low-carbon itineraries tailored to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles while automatically tracking impact data on a personalized dashboard.

Key Highlights of the Wookco MVP Platform:

Automated 80/20 Revenue Allocation: 80% of booking revenue powers platform operations and scaling, while 20% is instantly channeled into the Wookco Impact Fund to directly back community-led conservation projects.

Verified Eco-Impact (1 Booking = 1–3 Trees): Every booking made via the app or web triggers real-world ecosystem restoration, starting with community-led mangrove reforestation in Thailand and expanding to marine and wildlife initiatives globally.

AI Planner ESG Upgraded: Intelligent itinerary planning that prioritizes eco-conscious stays, community-based tourism, low-emission transport, and ethical travel practices.

Live Active Conservation Mapping: Real-time tracking of active conservation projects worldwide (e.g., Krabi Mangrove Restoration Project), allowing travelers to verify their environmental contributions directly on the Wookco Impact Hub.

Seamless Multi-Platform Access: Fully synchronized experience across responsive web and mobile applications for effortless bookings and live impact tracking.

"Wookco was created to ensure travel actively restores the planet rather than depletes it," said Nattarat Klinkanha, Founder & CEO of Wookco. "Our MVP launch bridges global travelers, local eco-operators, and transparent restoration data. By integrating a 20% automated fund allocation and an ESG-driven AI planner, we are establishing a new benchmark for regenerative tourism globally."

About Wookco

Wookco is a leading green travel platform operating as an Impact-Linked Travel Gateway, transforming the tourism industry from passive leisure into active Regenerative Tourism.

At its core, Wookco serves as a seamless bridge connecting modern travelers, local eco-operators, and environmental stewardship. By combining smart booking technology for tours, eco-stays, and transfers with an AI Planner ESG Upgraded, Wookco ensures every booking creates measurable value. Crucially, each transaction directly funds ecosystem restoration and supports local community livelihoods in a transparent, verifiable way-setting a new global standard where every journey leaves the planet better than before.

Learn more and join the movement at wookco.

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