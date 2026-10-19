Darcie Brown Ruled Out For WBBL 12 With Back Injury

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Australia fast bowler Darcie Brown has been ruled out of the upcoming Women's Big Bash League as the Adelaide Strikers' bowler continues battling the back injury she suffered recently.

Brown was seen in action on Australia A's tour of India last month, where she played two T20s and one one-day game. She picked up a highlight 3-39 in the one-dayer in Mohali but returned home with a disc issue during the tour, which ruled her out of selection for the ODIs against Bangladesh and T20Is against New Zealand.

National selector Shawn Flegler stated late last month that the Australian medical staff remained optimistic of the pacer making it in time for the second half of the WBBL.

Having been eager to earn a place back in the national team, she headed to the India A tour, and the WBBL could have been crucial for her chances to bring herself back into the reckoning with the inaugural Champions Trophy in February next year.

However, a statement from Cricket Australia has confirmed that the speedster would be missing the Big Bash, as she has still not recovered to a point where she can start resuming training.

"Darcie Brown has been ruled out of the Weber Women's Big Bash League due to an ongoing back injury. Brown was assessed following her return home from India last month, and following a period of de-loading, her injury has not yet recovered to a point where she is ready to resume training. As a result, she will be unable to return to full fitness in time for the upcoming WBBL season," a statement from CA said.

Meanwhile, the Strikers have re-signed Zimbabwe leg-spinner Anesu Mushangwe for a fourth season with the club. She was the first Zimbabwean-born player to feature in the WBBL in 2022. "I'm really excited to be back with the Strikers for another season," Mushangwe said.

"Adelaide has become a special place for me over the last few years and is still home for me, and I've made some incredible memories with this group, including being part of a championship-winning team."

The Strikers have confirmed 13 of the 15 players for the next season, which also includes the full quota of three international stars.

Contracted for WBBL 12: Maia Bouchier (England)(Contracted until WBBL|12), Darcie Brown (W|13), Emma de Broughe (W|12), Sophie Ecclestone (England)(W|12), Ellie Johnston (W|12), Eleanor Larosa (W|12), Tahlia McGrath (W|12), Anesu Mushangwe (W|12), Bridget Patterson (W|12), Maddie Penna (W|12), Megan Schutt (W|13), Amanda-Jade Wellington (W|12), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)(W|12)

In: Maia Bouchier (Stars), Emma de Broughe (Renegades)

Out: Tammy Beaumont, Jemma Barsby (Thunder)

Uncontracted: Tabatha Saville, Ella Wilson, Maggie Clark (LRP), Emmerson Filsell (LRP)