Approach Entertainment & Communications Named PR & Communications Partner for Inkspell Insight Ignition 4.0
(MENAFN- Approach Entertainment ) Mumbai: Approach Entertainment & Communications has been named the PR & Communications Partner for Inkspell Insight Ignition 4.0, organised by Inkspell Media. Scheduled for October 28, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at The Auditorium, DLF Cyber Park, Gurugram, the event will bring together brands, agencies, marketing leaders, content creators and professionals from India’s advertising, digital and media industries.
The association continues the Approach Entertainment Gro’p’s collaboration with Inkspell Media, following its PR and communications partnerships for DigiFest 2026 and Inkspell Elevate 2026. Communications activities for Insight Ignition 4.0 will be led by Approach Communications, the g’oup’s award-winning PR, Digital & Integrated Communications agency.
Insight Ignition 4.0 will host three flagship award programmes on a common platform: the India Content Leadership Awards (ICL) 9th Edition, Unlocked Awards 6th Edition and MADEX Awards 2nd Edition. Together, these programmes will recognise outstanding brands, agencies, campaigns and professionals across content, digital, marketing and advertising.
As PR & Communications Partner, Approach Entertainment & Communications will support the’event’s media outreach, news announcements, editorial coordination and publicity. The communications effort will focus on the three award programmes, the industry perspectives shared during the event and the people and ideas being recognised.
The programme will feature the felicitation of winners across all three award properties, followed by an industry panel discussion. Senior industry voices will explore how creativity, technology, consumer behaviour and storytelling are influencing brand communication and business outcomes. The gathering will also provide opportunities for professional connections and the exchange of ideas across related sectors.
Commenting on the association, Sonu Tyagi, Founder & Director of Approach Entertainment Group and Founder of Go Spiritual, said, “We are pleased to continue our association with Inkspell Media as the PR & Communications Partner for Insight Ignition 4.0. Bringing ICL, Unlocked and MADEX together creates an opportunity to recognise work across several closely connected areas of the industry. Our communications effort will focus on bringing these stories, achievements and industry perspectives to relevant media and audience”.”
He add“d, “Our work across public relations, advertising, films, talent management and entertainment marketing gives us a broad understanding of this ecosystem. Following our associations with DigiFest 2026 and Inkspell Elevate 2026, we look forward to supporting another platform that encourages recognition, dialogue and professional connec”ions.”
Entries across the three award programmes have been evaluated by a jury of senior industry leaders representing marketing, entertainment, financial services, technology, media and other sectors. Their participation brings a range of professional perspectives to the recognition of campaigns, ideas and achievements across the awards.
Inkspell Insight Ignition 4.0 is supported by Kenscio as Integrated Marketing Partner, MarkeZing as Official Outreach Partner, Approach Entertainment as PR & Communications Partner and Go Spiritual as Spiritual Partner. Global Trends Forum and India Creative Industries Council are t’e event’s Media Partners.
Approach Entertainment and Approach Communications are separate companies under the Approach Entertainment Group. Approach Entertainment is an award-winning Celebrity & Talent Management, Films Productions, Advertising & Corporate Films Productions, Films Marketing, Events & Entertainment Marketing company. Approach Communications is an award-winning PR, Digital & Integrated Communications agency, working across corporate, entertainment, healthcare, finance, education and social sectors. The group has a presence across Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Goa, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and other cities.
The group also includes Approach Bollywood, a Bollywood & Entertainment Newswire, Portal & App, and Go Spiritual, a Spiritual & Wellness organisation working across spiritual awareness, philanthropy, mental health and wellness, Ayurveda and organic living, spiritual tourism, events, media and social causes. Go Spiritual also operates its News Magazine & App.
Sonu Tyagi is an award-winning writer, director, producer, lyricist and media entrepreneur with an educational background in Psychology and professional training in Advertising Management, Journalism and Filmmaking. Before establishing Approach Entertainment Group, he worked with advertising agencies and media organisations. He created and co-produced the spiritual film and web series Two Great Masters, featuring veteran actor Rakesh Bedi and exploring the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and Paramahansa Yogananda.
Along with Approach Entertainment, Tyagi is also co-producing the international feature film Liberation and serves as Creative Producer on the satirical Hindi comedy Camp Decent, featuring Brijendra Kala, Rajpal Yadav, Sara Khan and Hemant Pandey. His work also includes mental health and spiritual awareness initiatives through Go Spiritual. He has been honoured among the “Top Most Leaders in Mental Heal”h” at the 7th World Mental Health Congress & Awards.
The association continues the Approach Entertainment Gro’p’s collaboration with Inkspell Media, following its PR and communications partnerships for DigiFest 2026 and Inkspell Elevate 2026. Communications activities for Insight Ignition 4.0 will be led by Approach Communications, the g’oup’s award-winning PR, Digital & Integrated Communications agency.
Insight Ignition 4.0 will host three flagship award programmes on a common platform: the India Content Leadership Awards (ICL) 9th Edition, Unlocked Awards 6th Edition and MADEX Awards 2nd Edition. Together, these programmes will recognise outstanding brands, agencies, campaigns and professionals across content, digital, marketing and advertising.
As PR & Communications Partner, Approach Entertainment & Communications will support the’event’s media outreach, news announcements, editorial coordination and publicity. The communications effort will focus on the three award programmes, the industry perspectives shared during the event and the people and ideas being recognised.
The programme will feature the felicitation of winners across all three award properties, followed by an industry panel discussion. Senior industry voices will explore how creativity, technology, consumer behaviour and storytelling are influencing brand communication and business outcomes. The gathering will also provide opportunities for professional connections and the exchange of ideas across related sectors.
Commenting on the association, Sonu Tyagi, Founder & Director of Approach Entertainment Group and Founder of Go Spiritual, said, “We are pleased to continue our association with Inkspell Media as the PR & Communications Partner for Insight Ignition 4.0. Bringing ICL, Unlocked and MADEX together creates an opportunity to recognise work across several closely connected areas of the industry. Our communications effort will focus on bringing these stories, achievements and industry perspectives to relevant media and audience”.”
He add“d, “Our work across public relations, advertising, films, talent management and entertainment marketing gives us a broad understanding of this ecosystem. Following our associations with DigiFest 2026 and Inkspell Elevate 2026, we look forward to supporting another platform that encourages recognition, dialogue and professional connec”ions.”
Entries across the three award programmes have been evaluated by a jury of senior industry leaders representing marketing, entertainment, financial services, technology, media and other sectors. Their participation brings a range of professional perspectives to the recognition of campaigns, ideas and achievements across the awards.
Inkspell Insight Ignition 4.0 is supported by Kenscio as Integrated Marketing Partner, MarkeZing as Official Outreach Partner, Approach Entertainment as PR & Communications Partner and Go Spiritual as Spiritual Partner. Global Trends Forum and India Creative Industries Council are t’e event’s Media Partners.
Approach Entertainment and Approach Communications are separate companies under the Approach Entertainment Group. Approach Entertainment is an award-winning Celebrity & Talent Management, Films Productions, Advertising & Corporate Films Productions, Films Marketing, Events & Entertainment Marketing company. Approach Communications is an award-winning PR, Digital & Integrated Communications agency, working across corporate, entertainment, healthcare, finance, education and social sectors. The group has a presence across Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Goa, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and other cities.
The group also includes Approach Bollywood, a Bollywood & Entertainment Newswire, Portal & App, and Go Spiritual, a Spiritual & Wellness organisation working across spiritual awareness, philanthropy, mental health and wellness, Ayurveda and organic living, spiritual tourism, events, media and social causes. Go Spiritual also operates its News Magazine & App.
Sonu Tyagi is an award-winning writer, director, producer, lyricist and media entrepreneur with an educational background in Psychology and professional training in Advertising Management, Journalism and Filmmaking. Before establishing Approach Entertainment Group, he worked with advertising agencies and media organisations. He created and co-produced the spiritual film and web series Two Great Masters, featuring veteran actor Rakesh Bedi and exploring the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and Paramahansa Yogananda.
Along with Approach Entertainment, Tyagi is also co-producing the international feature film Liberation and serves as Creative Producer on the satirical Hindi comedy Camp Decent, featuring Brijendra Kala, Rajpal Yadav, Sara Khan and Hemant Pandey. His work also includes mental health and spiritual awareness initiatives through Go Spiritual. He has been honoured among the “Top Most Leaders in Mental Heal”h” at the 7th World Mental Health Congress & Awards.
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