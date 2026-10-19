(MENAFN- BookBuzz) New Book What If You Don’t Quit? By Kenneth “KT” Thomas Offers a Practical Framework for Turning Setbacks Into Forward Motion



Airline captain, combat aviator, entrepreneur, and mentor Kenneth “KT” Thomas shares the lessons behind a life shaped by reroutes, responsibility, and perseverance.



Kilo Tango Media announces the release of What If You Don’t Quit? The F.L.I.G.H.T. Framework: Turning Obstacles Into Momentum by Kenneth “KT” Thomas, a nonfiction guide for readers facing rejection, career changes, uncertain next steps, and the distance between where they are and where they hope to be.



Growing up in the Bronx, Thomas dreamed of becoming a pilot. Medical disqualification, repeated rejection, and personal setbacks threatened to end that dream before it could begin. Instead of allowing those moments to determine his future, he learned to examine his decisions, accept responsibility, and find another path forward. His journey eventually took him from enlisted aircraft mechanic to military aviator, leader, and commercial airline captain.



In What If You Don’t Quit?, Thomas shares the experiences that shaped his path and introduces the F.L.I.G.H.T. Framework: Focus, Learn, Invest, Grow, Habits, and Takeoff. The framework gives readers a clear way to move beyond stalled plans by building discipline, making deliberate choices, and taking action even when circumstances are far from perfect.



Blending personal experience with practical reflection, the book addresses perseverance, accountability, leadership, and the value of adapting without abandoning what matters. It speaks to anyone who has encountered a closed door, questioned their direction, or wondered whether a setback has changed the future they hoped to build.



Sometimes the route changes before you ever leave the ground. What If You Don’t Quit? encourages readers to see that a detour does not have to become a final destination.



About the Author

Kenneth “KT” Thomas is an airline captain, combat aviator, entrepreneur, and co-founder of Legacy Flight Academy®. His career has been shaped by the belief that pressure calls for assessment, decision, and movement, not perfect conditions. Through mentorship, leadership development, and Legacy Flight Academy, he helps others regain momentum and pursue meaningful goals.



For more information, connect with KT online at





What If You Don’t Quit? The F.L.I.G.H.T. Framework: Turning Obstacles Into Momentum is available now through Amazon.





Book Details

What If You Don’t Quit? The F.L.I.G.H.T. Framework: Turning Obstacles Into Momentum

By Kenneth “KT” Thomas

Publisher: Kilo Tango Media

Published: October 12, 2026

ISBN: 9798996592906

Genres: Nonfiction, Self-Help, Personal Growth, Motivational, Leadership, Memoir/Autobiographical





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