Belgian Diplomat Condemns Attack on International Delegation in West Bank
(MENAFN) Belgium’s consul general in Jerusalem on Sunday described an attack on an international delegation in the occupied West Bank as a “new escalation,” reporting that masked assailants assaulted a French mayor and damaged a vehicle.
Speaking to a Belgian public broadcaster, Anick Van Calster said the delegation had joined Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest in Taybeh in an effort to discourage violence by Israeli settlers.
“We hope that violent settlers will be deterred by our diplomatic presence,” she said.
The group included diplomats from Belgium, France and Poland, alongside French Mayor Bernard Baudoux, the archbishop of Cambrai and a local priest.
Van Calster said the delegation began moving toward its vehicles after receiving warnings that Israeli settlers were approaching.
“We are diplomats and we do not seek confrontation,” she said.
According to her account, masked individuals arrived in small buggies carrying wooden and metal sticks.
The vehicle transporting Van Calster managed to leave the area. However, Baudoux, who leads Aulnoye-Aymeries in northern France, was reportedly attacked and knocked to the ground before getting into another car. The assailants then threw stones at the departing vehicle, breaking its rear window.
Speaking to a Belgian public broadcaster, Anick Van Calster said the delegation had joined Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest in Taybeh in an effort to discourage violence by Israeli settlers.
“We hope that violent settlers will be deterred by our diplomatic presence,” she said.
The group included diplomats from Belgium, France and Poland, alongside French Mayor Bernard Baudoux, the archbishop of Cambrai and a local priest.
Van Calster said the delegation began moving toward its vehicles after receiving warnings that Israeli settlers were approaching.
“We are diplomats and we do not seek confrontation,” she said.
According to her account, masked individuals arrived in small buggies carrying wooden and metal sticks.
The vehicle transporting Van Calster managed to leave the area. However, Baudoux, who leads Aulnoye-Aymeries in northern France, was reportedly attacked and knocked to the ground before getting into another car. The assailants then threw stones at the departing vehicle, breaking its rear window.
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