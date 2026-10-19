Zelenskyy Urges Trump to Reconsider US Approach Toward Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday that the United States formally aligning itself with Russian President Vladimir Putin would amount to a “historic mistake,” while maintaining that he still views US President Donald Trump as an ally.
“We want to trust him,” Zelenskyy told a media outlet. “I hope that he will change his decisions, because I think that it’s all mistakes, and it will not help us, and it will not help United States.”
Trump waived broad new sanctions against Russia on Friday, with an executive order stating that the decision “is in the national interests of the United States.” The move followed an agreement with Putin to release hundreds of thousands of tons of Russian diesel fuel onto international markets as fuel prices continue to rise.
Zelenskyy also said the sharing of US intelligence with Ukraine had been temporarily “blocked,” leaving Kyiv without information about incoming ballistic missiles. Restrictions were also introduced on the Starlink satellite internet network, which plays an important role in Ukraine’s efforts to intercept jet-powered drones.
According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian officials believe SpaceX restricted Starlink access in response to a “message from American government.”
The Ukrainian president pointed to some progress following a disruption that lasted several days, confirming that intelligence sharing had since been “deblocked.”
“We want to trust him,” Zelenskyy told a media outlet. “I hope that he will change his decisions, because I think that it’s all mistakes, and it will not help us, and it will not help United States.”
Trump waived broad new sanctions against Russia on Friday, with an executive order stating that the decision “is in the national interests of the United States.” The move followed an agreement with Putin to release hundreds of thousands of tons of Russian diesel fuel onto international markets as fuel prices continue to rise.
Zelenskyy also said the sharing of US intelligence with Ukraine had been temporarily “blocked,” leaving Kyiv without information about incoming ballistic missiles. Restrictions were also introduced on the Starlink satellite internet network, which plays an important role in Ukraine’s efforts to intercept jet-powered drones.
According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian officials believe SpaceX restricted Starlink access in response to a “message from American government.”
The Ukrainian president pointed to some progress following a disruption that lasted several days, confirming that intelligence sharing had since been “deblocked.”
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