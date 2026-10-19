Olive Festival Concert Program Announced In Baku

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Olive Festival, which will be held at the Seaside National Park on October 23-25, will offer visitors not only a variety of olive products but also an exciting concert program.

Well-known singers and music groups will create a festive autumn atmosphere on Baku Boulevard with afternoon and evening performances.

On October 23, DJ Kamo, known for his dynamic beats, will take the stage.

The following day, October 24, the music program will open with a performance by popular singer Rilaya. She will be followed by another well-known singer, Mardan Kazimov.

The evening concert that day will feature rapper and songwriter Orkhan Zeynalli, Honored Artist Khayyam Nisanov and People's Artist Zulfiya Khanbabayeva.

On October 25, the afternoon concert will open with a performance by Wave Band. The program will then continue with performances by Teymur Suleymanbayli and Excellent Band.

The final evening concert will feature Azad Shabanov and Zamiq Huseynov. People's Artist Aygun Kazimova will close the festival's music program.

The festival will give Baku residents and visitors an opportunity to explore olive products, enjoy live music outdoors and spend quality time with family and friends.

Coinciding with the start of the olive season, the festival aims to promote Azerbaijan's long-standing olive-growing traditions, raise the profile of local producers and support them, as well as contribute to the development of a national brand in the sector. The festival is being held with the support of the State Tourism Agency and the Seaside Boulevard Administration, with olive product brands Absheron Olive Gardens and Olivea as sponsors.

Admission to the three-day festival is free.

Detailed information on opening hours and concert schedules will be announced on the festival's Instagram page: