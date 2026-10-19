Christmas Flights 2026: KAYAK Reveals Fares Down Up To 39% From The UK

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flight prices to selected destinations from the UK have fallen for Christmas and New Year travel, with average return flights down up to 39% compared to last year, according to travel search engine KAYAK's Christmas Travel Check-in 2026. US destinations lead KAYAK's flight price drop rankings with average returns from the UK to Atlanta down 39% year-on-year, followed by Washington DC (-27%) and Los Angeles (-20%). Select Caribbean fares are also down, including Kingston (-21%) and Montego Bay (-18%). Which destinations have the biggest flight price drops?

Destinations Avg. Flight Price 2026 Change in Price vs. 2025 Atlanta, US £587 -39% Washington, D.C., US £514 -27% Agadir, Morocco £208 -26% Kingston, Jamaica £999 -21% Los Angeles, US £543 -20% Montego Bay, Jamaica £997 -18% Las Vegas, US £659 -18% Manila, Philippines £1,092 -13% San Francisco, US £603 -13% Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia £950 -7%



Which short-haul destinations are most affordable?

Closer to home, six short-haul destinations average under £150 for return flights during the festive period. Dublin leads at £127, then Barcelona (£131), Milan (£142), Prague and Madrid (both £143) and Amsterdam (£144).

How do Christmas departure dates affect flight prices?

The data shows 23 December to be the sweet spot for international departures this year, with average return economy fares from the UK around £615 - 36% cheaper than 19 December (£958), the most searched and expensive day to fly over the festive period.

When should you book?

According to KAYAK's 2025 analyses, the best time to book festive international flights was around six weeks before Christmas, with prices rising 15% in the final week. There's no guarantee the pattern will repeat this year, but it could give travellers a useful steer on what to watch out for.

For more findings and data methodology, visit KAYAK's Christmas Travel Check-in 2026.

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people compare hundreds of options at once - from airlines and hotels to online travel agencies - to find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package Trusted by millions of travellers, the KAYAK app makes travel planning seamless on iOS and Android, and we also support business travellers with our corporate travel solution.

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