Removal Of Listing Of Ordinary C Shares
LEI Code: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
19 October 2026
Removal of Listing of Ordinary C Shares
Further to the conversion of all of the Company's ordinary C shares of 1 penny each ("C Shares") into ordinary shares of 1 penny each that took place on 16 October 2026, the C Shares have been removed from the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority.
For further information, please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
AlbionVC LLP
Telephone: 0207 601 1850
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