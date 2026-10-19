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Removal Of Listing Of Ordinary C Shares


Date: 2026-10-19 03:02:40

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albion Crown VCT PLC

LEI Code: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

19 October 2026

Removal of Listing of Ordinary C Shares

Further to the conversion of all of the Company's ordinary C shares of 1 penny each ("C Shares") into ordinary shares of 1 penny each that took place on 16 October 2026, the C Shares have been removed from the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority.

For further information, please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner

AlbionVC LLP

Telephone: 0207 601 1850


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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