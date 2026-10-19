XYTE Mobility Selected For The European Startup Prize For Mobility Top 10

Dr.-Ing. Gero Kempf - Pitch Presentation

Dr.-Ing. Gero Kempf - Receiving the TOP10 Trophy

European Start-up Prive for Mobility 2026 – All TOP 10 and Special Award Winners

Selected from over 430 applicants through assessment against nine criteria and jury interviews with the Top 30 by nearly 100 independent experts.

- Dr.-Ing. Gero Kempf, CEO and Managing Director, XYTE mobility GmbHMUNICH, GERMANY, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / --LUXEMBOURG, 14 October 2026-XYTE mobility has been named one of the Top 10 winners of the seventh European Startup Prize for Mobility, selected from over 430 applicants. The ceremony took place on 14 October at Luxembourg Venture Days, Luxexpo The Box.XYTE mobility develops the compact electric XYTE ONE commuter vehicle, combining scooter-style agility with a protective frame and seatbelt.The top 10 winners join an acceleration program powered by TUM Venture Lab Mobility and the Prize's European Tour, connecting founders with investors, industry, and public decision-makers.XYTE mobility also received the Road Safety prize, associated with Jean Todt, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Road Safety.The XYTE ONE is a compact electric one-seater in the EU L5e vehicle class. It is just 79 cm wide and built around an aluminum safety cell, a four-point harness, and three-channel ABS. Since its world premiere at IAA Mobility 2025, XYTE mobility has moved from concept to industrialization. The first Launch Edition vehicles are planned for delivery to customers in 2026. A network of more than 30 partner companies across Germany, France, Italy, and Spain is being set up for test drives, handover, and service.Being named one of the Top 10 winners of the European Startup Prize for Mobility shows that XYTE mobility is more than a promising idea. The company is building a viable new vehicle category. Riders of scooters and motorcycles are among the most exposed people on Europe's roads. Until now, the agility of two wheels has usually come at the cost of protection. XYTE mobility was founded to remove that trade-off. The XYTE ONE keeps the footprint and agility of a scooter and offers the rider a protective structure. The Road Safety prize puts that idea in front of the people who shape Europe's road-safety agenda.Europe aims to bring road deaths close to zero by 2050. Reaching that goal will take more than better roads and rules. People also need safer ways to get around cities alone. For XYTE mobility, the prize is outside confirmation that a new vehicle category can help on that path. It is also an obligation. The company will keep proving its safety concept through testing, approval, and real-world use and is not asking anyone to take it on faith."We are deeply honored to be recognized among Europe's top mobility innovators, receiving both the Top 10 and the Road Safety prize. Our vision is to redefine urban commuting by blending scooter-style agility with uncompromising safety, and these awards validate that we are on the right path to making city transport safer and more accessible for everyone."(Dr.-Ing. Gero Kempf, CEO and Managing Director, XYTE mobility GmbH)Discover XYTE mobility:The ceremony has been broadcast by The Brussels Times. The live stream and the recording reached 200.000+ viewers in the meantime.“Europe's mobility innovators are developing solutions that can make transport cleaner, safer, and more accessible. Our responsibility is to help them reach the people and places that need them. These awards bring that ambition into focus and connect the winning teams with partners who can help turn it into everyday reality.”(Karima Delli, President and co-founder, European Startup Prize for Mobility)“For the Top 10, this recognition is the start of the next stage of work. Through our acceleration program, we will help the teams sharpen their business models, build useful connections, and work through the challenges of growth. We want them to leave with stronger businesses and clearer next steps.”(Nic Knapp, Managing Director, TUM Venture Lab Mobility)“This year's selection reminds us how much mobility innovation happens behind the vehicle: in battery materials, energy production, infrastructure planning, and everyday operations. Our role is to connect these teams with the public institutions, industrial partners, and investors who can help bring their solutions into use.”(Dan Sobovitz, Managing Director, European Startup Prize for Mobility)Founders and leadershipKarima Delli, President and co-founder; Boston Consulting Group (BCG); TUM Venture Labs. The Prize was originally established in 2017 by Karima Delli, BCG and Via ID; TUM Venture Labs joined as co-founder for the seventh edition.Partners featured in the official 2026 brochureVoies navigables de France (VNF); European Investment Bank (EIB); European Climate Foundation; Europe's Rail Joint Undertaking; Startup Luxembourg; Mastercard; Brisa Group; Netlight; European Parliament; Groupe ADP; Technoport; and MEP Tilly Metz.Event and broadcast partnersLuxembourg Venture Days and The Brussels Times. The seventh edition is held under the patronage of the European Parliament.Additional special-prize associationsThe European Investment Bank and European Innovation Council jointly (Scale-up); the French Ministry of Transport / Philippe Tabarot (Future Mobility); Climate Dividends, alongside the European Climate Foundation (Carbon Super-Saver); the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Road Safety, Jean Todt (Road Safety); and H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco (Maritime Mobility). The other special-prize organizations are included in the credits above.About the European Startup Prize for MobilityThe European Startup Prize for Mobility connects mobility startups with European institutions, investors, and industry. Its 2026 edition attracted over 430 applicants, with ten Top 10 winners selected through expert assessment and jury interviews. The top 10 winners join an acceleration program powered by TUM Venture Lab Mobility and the Prize's European Tour; separate special prizes recognize category-specific achievements. More information:

Christoph Walz

XYTE mobility GmbH

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XYTE mobility selected for the European Startup Prize for Mobility Top 10 News Provided By XYTE Mobility GmbH October 19, 2026, 06:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Retail, Technology



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