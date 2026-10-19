High-Nitrogen 46% Urea Fertilizer Supplier Shengtaifert Connects At Argus Fertilizer Asia

TIANJIN, TIANJIN, CHINA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global agricultural and industrial markets require high-density nitrogen sources to maintain crop yields and provide essential raw materials for chemical synthesis. As the world's most concentrated solid nitrogen fertilizer, 46% N urea serves as the foundation for broadacre crop nutrition, controlled fertigation, bulk blending (BB) fertilizer manufacturing, and industrial resin production. Sourcing commercial volumes of urea requires direct coordination with a verified high-nitrogen 46% urea fertilizer supplier that provides consistent chemical purity, precise physical sizing, and stable maritime export capabilities. Established in 2000, Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd. (Shengtaifert ) operates as a specialized manufacturer and international exporter of high-grade chemical fertilizers, supplying premium granular and prilled urea to global markets.Connecting with international trading partners and commercial procurement teams at premier industry platforms such as Argus Fertilizer Asia, Shengtaifert demonstrates its nitrogen supply capabilities across four key operational pillars:. High Chemical Purity and Stable 46% Nitrogen Content: Supplying standard and technical urea formulations with guaranteed total nitrogen >= 46.0%, controlled biuret <= 1.0%, and minimal moisture <= 0.5%.. Dual Physical Formats: Granular and Prilled: Providing optimized physical particle distributions tailored for mechanized field spreading, bulk blending, and rapid-dissolution drip irrigation.. Moisture-Resistant Packaging and Bulk Shipping Solutions: Deploying heavy-duty multi-layer PP/PE bags and UV-stabilized jumbo ton bags from dedicated transit warehouses near Tianjin Port.. Flexible Trade Terms and Multi-Product Container Consolidation: Enabling international distributors to combine urea with compatible specialty fertilizers under flexible L/C and T/T terms.High Chemical Purity and Stable 46% Nitrogen ContentChemical composition determines both agronomic crop safety and industrial synthesis efficiency. Shengtaifert supplies agricultural and technical grade urea manufactured under strict catalytic synthesis and prilling controls. The total nitrogen content is reliably maintained at >= 46.0% (dry basis), delivering high nitrogen concentration per metric ton to optimize ocean freight and inland distribution efficiency. In agricultural soils, applied urea undergoes enzymatic hydrolysis catalyzed by soil urease, converting amide nitrogen into plant-available ammonium (NH4+) and subsequent nitrate (NO3-) ions for root assimilation. Biuret content is strictly regulated at <= 1.0% (with low-biuret technical grades maintained <= 0.8%), mitigating potential phytotoxic risks such as leaf chlorosis during foliar feeding and root apex injury in germinating seedlings. Free moisture is maintained at <= 0.5%, preventing premature hydrolytic breakdown and preserving granular free-flowing physical stability during transit. Batch verification is conducted in certified laboratories and confirmed by accredited independent inspection agencies like SGS, providing commercial buyers with verified CoAs for import clearance.Dual Physical Formats: Granular and PrilledAgricultural spreading machinery, blending facilities, and irrigation systems require distinct physical particle characteristics. Shengtaifert supplies both granular and prilled urea specifications to match specific end-use requirements. Granular urea features durable spherical granules with a particle size distribution of 2.00 mm to 4.75 mm (>= 90% concentration) and high crushing strength (>= 25 N). This structural integrity withstands mechanical impact and shear forces inside centrifugal spinners and pneumatic booms, maintaining uniform broadacre spreading swaths up to 36 meters while providing physical particle matching with granular DAP, MAP, and MOP in bulk blending (BB) fertilizer production. In contrast, prilled urea features spherical micro-beads with a particle size distribution of 0.85 mm to 2.80 mm (>= 90% concentration), engineered for rapid dissolution and immediate nitrogen availability. The high surface-area-to-volume ratio facilitates rapid endothermic dissolution in water, leaving minimal insoluble residue. Prilled urea serves as the preferred nitrogen source for automated drip irrigation lines, overhead pivot fertigation, rapid side-dressing, and concentrated foliar spray solutions, supporting swift vegetative nitrogen uptake without causing nozzle abrasion on hydraulic pumping systems. In addition, prilled urea provides steady chemical reactivity in industrial resin synthesis and diesel exhaust fluid production, where rapid dissolution kinetics and minimal insoluble impurities are required.Moisture-Resistant Packaging and Bulk Shipping SolutionsUrea possesses an inherent critical relative humidity (CRH) of approximately 75.2% at 30 degrees Celsius, requiring protective barrier packaging during maritime transit across high-humidity ocean routes. Operating from its dedicated transit facility near Tianjin Port, Shengtaifert provides specialized packaging configurations engineered to prevent atmospheric moisture absorption and particle caking. Standard export packaging utilizes heavy-duty polypropylene (PP) outer woven fabric lined with sealed polyethylene (PE) inner liners (25 kg and 50 kg specifications) to prevent water vapor transmission. Bulk export consignments utilize 500 kg to 1250 kg UV-stabilized jumbo bags fitted with moisture barriers. Automated palletizing and multi-layer stretch film wrapping stabilize palletized units against maritime container movement and maritime humidity during ocean voyages to primary agricultural destination markets across Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Africa. Experienced port staging teams oversee container stuffing directly within the Tianjin Port logistics zone to verify seal integrity and cargo security before export documentation is finalized.Flexible Trade Terms and Multi-Product Container ConsolidationManaging nitrogen inventory requires commercial agility to respond to fluctuating global fertilizer benchmarks. Shengtaifert supports international buyers by offering Full Container Load (FCL) multi-product consolidation. Importers can combine granular or prilled urea with compatible specialty products, such as ammonium sulphate, monoammonium phosphate (MAP), and monopotassium phosphate (MKP), within a single maritime booking. Backed by flexible payment structures including irrevocable Letters of Credit (L/C) at sight and Telegraphic Transfer (T/T), full OEM private labeling, and destination documentation support, Shengtaifert helps distributors optimize cash flow and meet tight regional planting windows.Commercial Procurement ValueDirect factory sourcing through Shengtaifert provides international fertilizer importers and agricultural enterprises with predictable pricing, stable export quota allocations, and authenticated chemical quality. By eliminating intermediary trading layers, commercial buyers secure competitive FOB/CFR pricing while establishing direct technical communication with an established chemical exporter. Rigorous pre-shipment inspections, flexible packaging customization, and strategic portside logistics minimize supply chain delays, providing commercial distributors with the product consistency required to maintain competitive advantages in regional agricultural markets.Call-to-Action (CTA)Review detailed technical specifications for granular and prilled 46% urea, inspect batch CoAs, and request commercial FOB/CFR quotations by visiting the official Shengtaifert export portal at .

Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

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High-Nitrogen 46% Urea Fertilizer Supplier Shengtaifert Connects at Argus Fertilizer Asia News Provided By Globalso October 19, 2026, 06:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing



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