Top RF Connectors Manufacturer Zhenjiang Leiluo Advances High-Performance Connectivity Solutions

RF Coaxial Connector N MALE CRIMP

DANYANG, JIANGSU, CHINA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

Zhenjiang Leiluo Electronic Co., Ltd. operates in the radio frequency (RF) connectivity market, supplying components designed to support signal transmission across telecommunications, wireless communications, test equipment, and other electronic systems. As communication technologies continue to evolve, manufacturers increasingly require connectors that provide dependable electrical performance, mechanical stability, and compatibility with different cable types and equipment configurations. Within this environment, RF connectors remain essential components linking cables, antennas, transmitters, receivers, and testing instruments. Zhenjiang Leiluo Electronic Co., Ltd. offers a product portfolio that includes N RF Connector products and SMA Type Connector solutions, serving customers seeking components for a variety of RF applications.

RF connectors may be small compared with the equipment in which they are installed, but their performance can influence the reliability of an entire signal path. A connector must establish a stable electrical interface while maintaining suitable impedance characteristics and mechanical contact. Its design also needs to match the cable, operating frequency, installation environment, and expected connection cycles. For manufacturers of communication equipment and electronic systems, selecting an appropriate connector is therefore an important part of system design and procurement.

Zhenjiang Leiluo Electronic Co., Ltd. is based in Danyang, Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, China. Company information published through its online business profile describes its activities as including the design, manufacturing, and supply of RF connectors, RF cable assemblies, connector adapters, microwave components, and related products. Its product categories cover several coaxial connector families, allowing buyers to evaluate different connection formats for their technical and commercial requirements. The company also describes capabilities in customized production and product development, which can be relevant for customers requiring connectors manufactured to defined drawings or specifications.

RF Connectors and Their Role in Modern Electronics

RF connectors are used to establish detachable or semi-permanent connections between coaxial cables and electronic equipment. They are found in wireless communication systems, antenna installations, radio-frequency testing equipment, broadcasting systems, navigation devices, industrial electronics, and other applications that rely on the transmission of high-frequency signals.

Coaxial connector designs typically include a central conductor, an insulating dielectric, and an outer conductive body. These components work together to maintain the electrical characteristics of the connection. Connector geometry, material selection, contact quality, and manufacturing tolerances can influence signal reflection, insertion loss, shielding effectiveness, and repeatability. The importance of each characteristic depends on the operating frequency and the requirements of the wider system.

One important consideration is characteristic impedance. Many RF systems use a nominal impedance of 50 ohms, particularly in radio communications and measurement applications, while other systems use different impedance values according to their design. Connectors and cables must be selected to maintain compatibility throughout the signal path. A mismatch can lead to reflections that affect the amount of signal energy delivered to the connected equipment.

Mechanical design is equally important. Connectors may use threaded, bayonet, push-on, or other coupling mechanisms. Threaded connections can provide a secure interface for applications where stable mechanical engagement is needed, while other coupling arrangements may support faster connection or disconnection. The correct choice depends on the installation environment, space constraints, vibration exposure, maintenance requirements, and the frequency of mating cycles.

Zhenjiang Leiluo Electronic Co., Ltd. lists multiple coaxial connector categories, including N-type, SMA, BNC, TNC, MCX, MMCX, QMA, UHF, SMP, and other connector families. The range gives buyers several options when selecting interfaces for different cable assemblies and electronic devices. Individual models can vary in gender, mounting style, cable compatibility, frequency rating, and other specifications, so technical details should be checked for the intended application.

N RF Connector Products for Communication Systems

The N RF Connector is a widely used coaxial connector family associated with robust threaded coupling and applications requiring a secure connection. N-type connectors are commonly used in antenna systems, radio communications, wireless infrastructure, RF test setups, and other equipment where cable connections need to remain mechanically stable.

N-type connectors are available in different configurations, including male and female versions, cable-mounted designs, and panel or flange-mounted formats. These variations allow equipment designers to select a connector based on how the cable or device will be installed. Cable-mounted versions may use crimping, clamping, or soldering methods, depending on the connector design and compatible cable. The correct assembly method is important because poor termination can affect electrical performance and mechanical reliability.

Zhenjiang Leiluo Electronic Co., Ltd. includes N-type coaxial connectors among its product categories. Its broader catalog of RF connector products and cable assemblies provides context for customers looking to source connectors alongside compatible cable components. For system integrators and equipment manufacturers, coordinated sourcing can help simplify the process of identifying compatible parts, although each configuration still needs to be verified against the applicable technical requirements.

In antenna and wireless communication installations, the connector's environmental conditions may be as important as its electrical characteristics. Outdoor equipment can be exposed to moisture, temperature variation, dust, and mechanical stress. Where an installation requires environmental protection, buyers should confirm whether the specific connector is designed for the relevant conditions and whether additional sealing accessories are required.

The operating frequency and power-handling requirements must also be considered. N-type connectors are offered in different performance configurations, and their usable frequency range depends on the design and manufacturing specification. Customers should consult product documentation rather than assuming that all connectors within the same family share identical performance ratings.

For buyers managing repeat production, consistency in dimensions and termination quality can help simplify assembly and maintenance. Confirming cable type, connector gender, mounting arrangement, and required electrical performance before ordering can reduce the risk of receiving components that are unsuitable for the intended system.

SMA Type Connector Solutions for Compact RF Equipment

SMA Type Connector products serve another important segment of the RF connectivity market. SMA connectors are compact threaded coaxial connectors commonly used in antennas, wireless modules, RF test equipment, microwave circuits, and communication devices. Their relatively small form factor makes them useful in applications where board space, enclosure dimensions, and cable routing are important design considerations.

SMA connectors are available in a range of configurations, including straight and right-angle versions, cable-mounted connectors, and panel or PCB mounting styles. Some versions are designed for crimp termination, while others use soldered connections. The appropriate design depends on the cable specification, assembly process, available space, and electrical requirements of the application.

Zhenjiang Leiluo Electronic Co., Ltd. lists SMA coaxial connectors and SMA-related adapters among its product offerings. Its published catalog includes examples of SMA connectors designed for different coaxial cables, such as RG-series and LMR-series cables. These examples illustrate how connector selection needs to be matched to the cable's dimensions, dielectric structure, shielding, and termination method.

SMA connectors are often used in RF systems where a secure threaded interface and compact dimensions are needed. However, the performance of a completed connection depends on more than the connector family alone. Frequency rating, impedance, cable compatibility, manufacturing tolerances, connector condition, and proper installation all affect the resulting signal path.

Correct assembly practices are particularly important for small RF connectors. Cable preparation, center-conductor termination, dielectric positioning, outer-conductor attachment, and tightening procedures can influence both mechanical integrity and electrical performance. Improper assembly may cause unstable contact, increased signal loss, or damage to the connector. Manufacturers and installers should follow the relevant assembly instructions and use suitable tools where required.

Buyers should also distinguish between SMA and similar connector families, including reverse-polarity SMA variants. Although some connectors may appear physically similar, differences in interface geometry can prevent correct mating or result in an unsuitable connection. Confirming the exact interface specification before procurement is essential, particularly when sourcing components for wireless modules, antennas, and test equipment.

RF Cable Assemblies and Connector Adapters

Connectors frequently operate as part of a larger cable assembly rather than as isolated components. RF cable assemblies combine a specified coaxial cable with connectors installed at one or both ends. Their performance depends on the cable, connector interfaces, termination quality, and manufacturing process.

Zhenjiang Leiluo Electronic Co., Ltd. lists RF cable assemblies as a major product category, including assemblies associated with RG-series cables, LMR-series cables, and corrugated cables. These options address different installation and routing requirements. Flexible coaxial cables may be suitable for compact equipment or general interconnections, while other cable types are designed for different mechanical, attenuation, or environmental conditions.

For buyers, cable assemblies can simplify procurement by providing a completed connection with defined lengths and connector configurations. They can also reduce the need for customers to perform cable termination in-house. Nevertheless, specifications should be clearly documented, including cable type, assembly length, connector interfaces, impedance, operating frequency, and any special requirements for shielding or environmental protection.

Connector adapters offer another way to manage compatibility between equipment interfaces. They may be used when two components have different connector families, genders, or mounting arrangements. However, each additional connection introduces another interface into the signal path. Buyers should therefore select adapters carefully and consider the potential effects on signal integrity, mechanical reliability, and installation space.

The company's broader product categories include RF connector adapters, low-intermodulation adapters, metal parts, waterproof rubber sleeves, and RF assemblies. This range reflects the supporting components that can be required in communication equipment and RF system integration. Availability and performance characteristics vary by product, so buyers should request model-specific information when evaluating a proposed configuration.

Manufacturing Quality and Product Customization

Manufacturing consistency is important in RF connector production because small variations in geometry, contact surfaces, and assembly can influence electrical behavior. Connector production involves material processing, machining or forming, surface finishing, insulation components, assembly, and inspection. The exact process depends on the connector design and its intended application.

Zhenjiang Leiluo Electronic Co., Ltd. describes its capabilities as including manufacturing with specialized equipment and producing components according to customer drawings and requirements. Its company information also refers to product development support, sample making, and customized connector and cable assembly designs. Such services may be relevant to customers developing new equipment or integrating connectors into a specialized system.

Customization can involve cable type, connector orientation, mounting configuration, dimensions, materials, plating, or other features, depending on the product design. In a project requiring a non-standard assembly, clear drawings and technical specifications help establish the intended configuration. Buyers may also need to provide operating frequency, impedance, environmental conditions, mechanical constraints, and expected production volumes.

Quality verification should be based on the requirements of the actual product. Depending on the connector and application, inspection may cover dimensions, fit, contact integrity, electrical continuity, impedance-related performance, and other specified parameters. RF performance may require suitable test equipment and procedures. Buyers should confirm which inspection reports and test results are available for the particular model they plan to purchase.

The company's business profile references an ISO 9001:2015 quality management system. Customers requiring formal quality documentation should verify the current certificate, its scope, and the issuing organization directly before procurement. This is particularly relevant for buyers operating in regulated or quality-sensitive industries.

Applications Across Telecommunications and Electronics

RF connectors support a broad range of electronic systems, from wireless communication infrastructure to laboratory testing equipment. In telecommunications, connectors are used in antenna connections, radio units, signal distribution systems, and related cable assemblies. In industrial electronics, they may connect RF modules, sensors, testing instruments, and specialized equipment.

The selection process differs across these applications. A fixed outdoor installation may prioritize weather protection, secure coupling, and long-term stability. A laboratory test setup may require repeatable connections and defined electrical performance. A compact electronic device may place greater emphasis on size, weight, mounting arrangement, and cable routing.

Zhenjiang Leiluo Electronic Co., Ltd.'s product range, including N RF Connector and SMA Type Connector products, provides options for buyers working across these different requirements. Its additional categories of adapters and cable assemblies can also support customers assembling complete interconnection solutions.

As wireless technologies and electronic equipment continue to develop, the demand for reliable RF interconnections remains an important part of the supply chain. Manufacturers and system integrators need components that match their electrical specifications, mechanical interfaces, production processes, and environmental conditions. Clear communication between the buyer and supplier helps ensure that the selected components are appropriate for their intended use.

About Zhenjiang Leiluo Electronic Co., Ltd.

Zhenjiang Leiluo Electronic Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer and supplier of radio frequency connectors and related interconnection products. Located in Danyang, Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, the company describes its business as covering the design, manufacture, and supply of RF connectors, RF cable assemblies, connector adapters, microwave components, and related products.

Its product categories include N-type coaxial connectors, SMA connectors, BNC connectors, TNC connectors, MCX and MMCX connectors, QMA connectors, UHF connectors, SMP connectors, RF cable assemblies, RF cables, adapters, and other related components. The company also describes customized manufacturing and product development support for customers with specific technical requirements.

For manufacturers, distributors, and electronic equipment developers seeking product specifications, connector configurations, cable assembly options, or customized solutions, further information is available at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">rfreyno. Through its range of RF connectors and related components, Zhenjiang Leiluo Electronic Co., Ltd. serves customers seeking interconnection products for telecommunications, wireless systems, electronic equipment, and RF applications.

Address: No.21 Houxiang Industrial Road, Danbei Town, Danyang City, Jiangsu Province

Official Website:

HongTie Li

Zhenjiang Leiluo Electronic Co., Ltd.

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