TIANJIN, TIANJIN, CHINA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Modern precision agriculture and regional fertilizer blending facilities rely on high-grade bulk blending (BB) fertilizer formulations to match specific soil nutrient profiles and crop growth cycles. In BB fertilizer manufacturing, physical granule compatibility determines blending uniformity, storage stability, and field spreading accuracy. Sourcing commercial volumes of high-strength urea requires direct coordination with a specialized high-purity granular urea supplier that maintains strict particle size distributions, high crushing strength, and reliable export logistics. Established in 2000, Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd. (Shengtaifert ) operates as a premier manufacturer and international exporter of high-grade chemical fertilizers, supplying premium granular urea to bulk blending plants, agricultural distributors, and commercial farming enterprises worldwide.Operating from dedicated transit warehousing facilities near Tianjin Port, Shengtaifert powers global BB fertilizer blenders through five core operational pillars:. High Chemical Purity and Stable 46% Nitrogen Concentration: Delivering high-analysis nitrogen (>= 46.0% N) with strictly controlled biuret (<= 1.0%) and low moisture (<= 0.5%) for safe, concentrated nutrient delivery.. Optimized Granule Size Distribution (SGN 200-400): Maintaining tight particle sizing (2.00 mm to 4.75 mm >= 90%) to match granular DAP, MAP, and MOP, preventing blend segregation during handling.. High Mechanical Crushing Strength (>= 25 N): Providing durable granule hardness that prevents shattering, dust generation, and mechanical degradation in blending drums and spreaders.. Anti-Caking Surface Conditioning: Applying advanced conditioning agents to maintain free-flowing bulk handling and prevent moisture absorption during maritime transit and warehouse storage.. Dedicated Portside Warehousing and Flexible Export Terms: Providing weather-protected staging near Tianjin Port, customized packaging (25 kg, 50 kg, jumbo bags), and mixed-container consolidation.High Chemical Purity and Stable 46% Nitrogen ConcentrationHigh-analysis nitrogen concentration serves as the core benchmark for professional fertilizer blenders formulating custom NPK ratios. Shengtaifert granular urea delivers a total nitrogen content consistently maintained at >= 46.0% (dry basis), maximizing elemental nitrogen density per metric ton. Biuret content is strictly controlled below 1.0% (with technical grades maintained <= 0.8%), preventing phytotoxic leaf scorching in foliar applications and root injury in sensitive seedlings. Free moisture is maintained at <= 0.5%, preventing hydrolytic breakdown and preserving granular integrity. Each production batch undergoes rigorous laboratory analysis, verified by accredited third-party inspection agencies such as SGS, providing commercial buyers with authentic Certificates of Analysis (CoA) for customs clearance and quality verification.Optimized Granule Size Distribution (SGN 200-400)In bulk blending (BB) fertilizer production, particle size uniformity is critical to preventing dry blend segregation. When blending granular urea with diammonium phosphate (DAP 18-46-0), monoammonium phosphate (MAP 11-44-0 / 12-61-0), and muriate of potash (MOP 0-0-60), physical mismatches in particle size or density cause lighter or smaller granules to separate during transit and pneumatic spreading. Shengtaifert granular urea features an optimized particle size distribution of 2.00 mm to 4.75 mm (>= 90% concentration), corresponding to a Size Guide Number (SGN) range of 200 to 400 with a Uniformity Index (UI) exceeding 50. This matching geometry maintains uniform particle dispersion throughout the blending, bagging, and field application phases, ensuring that field spreading equipment achieves uniform nutrient deposition across swaths up to 36 meters wide.High Mechanical Crushing Strength (>= 25 N)Granule structural integrity is essential for withstanding the high mechanical stresses imposed by blending augers, bucket elevators, bagging hoppers, and pneumatic spreaders. Soft or brittle urea granules fracture under mechanical shear, generating fine dust that increases hygroscopic caking risks and creates uneven nutrient distribution. Shengtaifert manufactures granular urea through specialized fluid-bed granulation, yielding dense, uniform spherical granules with an individual crushing strength of >= 25 N (tested on 3.15 mm granules). This mechanical strength prevents granule disintegration during high-speed blending and multi-stage handling, preserving particle shape and maintaining smooth bulk flow through commercial fertilizer spreaders.Anti-Caking Surface ConditioningUrea is naturally hygroscopic, absorbing ambient moisture when relative humidity exceeds its critical relative humidity threshold (CRH 72.5% at 30°C). Moisture absorption softens granule surfaces, leading to severe caking and bridging inside storage silos and distribution hoppers. To maintain physical stability during international maritime transport and extended tropical storage, Shengtaifert applies specialized surface conditioning treatments, including micro-dose formaldehyde addition during synthesis and biodegradable anti-caking coatings post-cooling. These treatments form a protective moisture barrier across each granule, preventing moisture absorption, maintaining granule hardness, and preserving free-flowing handling properties during long-term storage.Dedicated Portside Warehousing and Flexible Export TermsEfficient export logistics and proximity to major maritime container terminals are essential for managing international chemical fertilizer shipments. Located within the northern China industrial corridor, Shengtaifert operates dedicated transit warehousing facilities within the Tianjin Port maritime logistics perimeter. This infrastructure enables efficient cargo staging, customized palletization, automated stretch wrapping, and professional container stuffing under strict weather-controlled conditions. Shengtaifert provides flexible packaging options, including 25 kg and 50 kg multi-layer woven PP bags with heat-sealed PE inner liners, as well as 500 kg, 1000 kg, and 1250 kg UV-stabilized jumbo bulk bags. Commercial buyers benefit from flexible trade terms (FOB, CFR, CIF), documentary Letters of Credit (L/C), Telegraphic Transfers (T/T), and multi-product container consolidation (FCL mixing).Commercial Procurement ValueDirect factory procurement from Shengtaifert provides commercial BB fertilizer blenders and agricultural importers with transparent pricing, reliable export quota allocations, and consistent batch quality. By working directly with an established chemical manufacturer, buyers eliminate trading markups, establish direct technical communication, and secure steady product deliveries ahead of peak agricultural seasons. Pre-shipment analytical verification, flexible packaging configurations, and strategic portside logistics reduce supply chain risks, providing commercial blenders with the raw material consistency required to produce high-performance custom fertilizer blends.Call-to-Action (CTA)Review detailed technical specifications for high-purity granular urea, request certified batch CoAs, and obtain competitive factory-direct quotations for upcoming blending cycles by visiting the official Shengtaifert export portal at .

Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

+ +86 176 9580 1694

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High-Purity Granular Urea Supplier How Shengtaifert Powers Bulk Blending BB Fertilizer Production News Provided By Globalso October 19, 2026, 06:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing



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