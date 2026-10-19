Unlocking Key Codes Of Apoptosis: Cloud-Clone XIAP Antibody Empowers Multi-Application Research

Validated for WB, IHC and IF, this high-performance antibody supports diverse apoptosis-focused biological studies

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Apoptosis represents a fundamental research hotspot across life-science disciplines. As X-linked inhibitor of apoptosis protein (XIAP) gains growing attention in oncology, drug development and inflammatory disease research, reliable detection tools compatible with multiple experimental workflows remain in high demand. This release introduces Cloud-Clone validated XIAP antibody, which delivers consistent performance across Western Blot, IHC and IF assays to support global researchers investigating apoptosis regulation, tumour resistance and therapeutic targets.

Apoptosis plays an essential role in embryonic development, tissue remodelling and immune homeostasis. It is also closely linked with tumour initiation, progression and treatment resistance. Within the complex apoptosis regulatory network, X-linked inhibitor of apoptosis protein (XIAP) stands out for its potent anti-apoptotic activity and has become a well-studied target for tumour biology, drug discovery and inflammatory disease research.

Given its multi-functional properties, variable subcellular localization and relevance to multiple diseases, researchers require robust detection tools proven for diverse experimental conditions. Cloud-Clone's XIAP antibody has undergone strict validation across Western Blot (WB), Immunohistochemistry (IHC) and Immunofluorescence (IF), delivering dependable data for apoptosis-related investigations.

XIAP: A central regulator in apoptosis signalling

XIAP is the most functionally potent and widely studied member of the inhibitor-of-apoptosis-protein (IAP) family. Programmed cell death, or apoptosis, is tightly controlled, and XIAP acts as a critical inhibitory switch for this process.

Its functional capability originates from conserved structural domains. Three tandem baculovirus IAP repeat (BIR) domains mediate core biological functions: the BIR2 domain binds and suppresses effector Caspase-3 and Caspase-7, while BIR3 inhibits initiator Caspase-9. Through direct binding, XIAP blocks both intrinsic and extrinsic apoptotic signalling. Its C-terminal RING zinc-finger domain confers E3 ubiquitin-ligase activity, marking selected apoptosis-related proteins for degradation via the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway. This dual mechanism of direct inhibition plus ubiquitin-dependent degradation makes XIAP a pivotal node governing cell survival.

Expanding research landscape of XIAP from basic science to translational studies

Cumulative evidence shows aberrant XIAP overexpression in numerous tumour cell lines and primary tumour tissues. Elevated XIAP levels correlate with tumour progression, post-surgical recurrence, poor prognosis and multi-drug chemoresistance. High XIAP expression serves as a negative prognostic marker for ovarian cancer, melanoma, pancreatic cancer and multiple digestive system malignancies. Consequently, XIAP is regarded both as a potential tumour biomarker and a promising therapeutic target.

Recent studies broaden our understanding beyond its canonical anti-apoptotic role. In drug discovery, combination therapeutic strategies are widely explored. For medulloblastoma, dual-target inhibitors against XIAP and MDM2, combined with BRD4-PI3K-targeting agents, produce stronger anti-tumour effects than single-agent treatment. Repurposed mebendazole can bind the BIR3 pocket of XIAP, offering a low-cost candidate for ovarian cancer intervention.

Research also explores XIAP-driven pyroptosis. The dual-target inhibitor TRI-03 suppresses XIAP together with TrxR1 to trigger pyroptosis and efficiently eliminate melanoma cells with limited side-effects. Furthermore, XIAP exhibits complex roles in inflammation; XIAP mutation or loss correlates strongly with inflammatory bowel disease, opening new directions for anti-inflammatory therapeutic development. XIAP-targeted strategies are now being evaluated for chemotherapy sensitization, radiotherapy sensitization and immunotherapy combination regimens. These advances raise higher requirements for detection tools, calling for antibodies with dependable specificity, favourable cross-species reactivity and high reproducibility.

Research bottlenecks for accurate XIAP detection

XIAP localizes mainly in cytoplasm but may translocate to nuclei or mitochondria under cellular stress. Its abundance varies substantially across tissues and cell lines. Reliable XIAP studies often require combined assays: WB for quantitative expression profiling, IHC for in-situ tissue distribution and IF for subcellular localization analysis.

Many commercially available antibodies only perform well in one single application. Some generate crisp WB bands yet produce high background in IHC; others yield weak signals in IF imaging. Poor antibody performance hinders research progress and may introduce misleading experimental conclusions. Multi-application validated antibodies are therefore critical to guarantee reliable, reproducible datasets.

Cloud-Clone XIAP Antibody: Triple validation for WB, IHC and IF (Product ID: PAC606Hu01)

Cloud-Clone addresses this technical challenge with its XIAP antibody validated for WB, IHC and IF workflows. The product enables one-antibody multi-assay usage, conserving precious samples and experimental costs while ensuring consistent, comparable results.

Key Advantage 1: Rigorous multi-application validation and stable performance

Western Blot validation Distinct specific bands at correct molecular weight were detected in lysates from HepG2, 293T, Jurkat and Hela cell lines, as well as porcine liver and heart tissue lysates, demonstrating high affinity and reliable cross-species reactivity with minimal non-specific bands.

Figure 1: Western Blot results of Cloud-Clone XIAP antibody across lysates from multiple species Lane1: HepG2 cell lysate Lane2: 293T cell lysate Lane3: Jurkat cell lysate Lane4: Hela cell lysate Lane5: Porcine Liver lysate Lane6: Porcine Heart lysate

IHC validation Robust staining with precise positive signals and low background was achieved on human kidney and human breast cancer tissue sections. Cell morphology remains well-preserved, making this antibody suitable for assessing spatial XIAP distribution in pathological samples.

Figure 2: IHC staining with XIAP antibody on human tissues (Left: Human Kidney Tissue; Right: Human Breast Cancer Tissue)

IF validation Bright and specific green fluorescent XIAP signals were observed in MCF7 cells. Clear contrast between cytoplasm and nuclear compartments supports confocal microscopy-based subcellular localization and multi-colour labelling experiments.

Figure 3: Immunofluorescence detection of XIAP in MCF7 cells

Key Advantage 2: Rabbit-derived polyclonal antibody for broad epitope recognition

This rabbit polyclonal antibody recognizes multiple epitopes on the XIAP protein. Compared with monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal reagents deliver signal amplification benefits for complex samples such as paraffin-embedded sections and cell coverslips. It fits experimental scenarios with low endogenous protein expression or high tissue heterogeneity.

Key Advantage 3: Comprehensive technical support and custom labelling options

With nearly 20 years of experience in immunoassay development, Cloud-Clone products have been cited in more than 42 000 SCI publications worldwide. Custom labelling services including Biotin, HRP and diverse fluorophores are available for this antibody. Dedicated technical support helps researchers optimize experimental set-ups to achieve optimal performance in individual study systems.

As XIAP-related research expands across apoptosis mechanisms, tumour drug resistance and innovative therapeutic development, high-quality validated antibodies lay the foundation for credible pre-clinical and basic research. Cloud-Clone XIAP antibody (PAC606Hu01) combines broad application compatibility, high sensitivity and outstanding specificity to serve global scientists exploring XIAP biology. Researchers may visit the official Cloud-Clone website or contact authorized regional distributors for product specifications and supporting technical resources.

About Cloud-Clone Corp.

Cloud-Clone Corp. is dedicated to the development and production of high-quality immunoassay reagents and detection solutions. With a focus on antibody engineering, multiplex assay development, and cross-platform compatibility, the company provides research tools designed to support precision medicine and advanced biomedical investigation globally. Our core products and services include the research and development of proteins, antibodies, ELISA kits, primary cells, and multiplex cytokine assay kits, as well as professional CRO services to fully meet the diverse needs of biomedical research and related fields.

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Unlocking Key Codes of Apoptosis: Cloud-Clone XIAP Antibody Empowers Multi-Application Research News Provided By CLOUD-CLONE CORP October 19, 2026, 06:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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