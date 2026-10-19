YeKeey

Company profiles, equipment capabilities, and buyer considerations for sauce emulsifier mixers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WUXI, Jiangsu, China - October 2026 - Ten Chinese equipment makers supplying vacuum homogenizing and emulsifying mixers for mayonnaise, salad dressing and sauce production are listed in a 2026 review compiled in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, the manufacturing base of Wuxi YK Automation Technology Co., Ltd., which trades as YeKeey. The review ranks companies on four checkable criteria: documented applicability to sauce and mayonnaise emulsification, availability of a certificate number and standard reference, range of published model series, and stated export market coverage. It is an equipment-screening reference for buyers at the research and evaluation stage, not a procurement award.Why Chinese sauce emulsifier capacity is being reassessed in 2026Two separate data sets frame the equipment question. Fact estimates the global vacuum mixer homogenizer market at USD 1.02 billion in 2026, rising to approximately USD 1.61 billion by 2036. Grand View Research reported that Asia Pacific held a 44.1% revenue share of the homogenizer market in 2023. On the demand side, Market Research Future projects the global mayonnaise market growing from USD 12.34 billion in 2025 to USD 19.27 billion by 2035.The two figures describe different layers of the same supply chain. A high-volume, steadily growing downstream category places weight on equipment durability, batch repeatability and total cost of ownership rather than on single-unit price. That shift moves the screening question from "which machine is cheapest" to "which supplier can document what the machine does under vacuum."How this 2026 list was compiledRanking follows four published criteria, applied in order. First, whether the supplier publicly describes vacuum or high-shear equipment for emulsified food systems such as mayonnaise and sauce, as distinct from general mixing tanks. Second, whether certification can be traced to a certificate number, issuing body and harmonised standard list. Third, the breadth of published model series, including laboratory-scale units used for formulation trials. Fourth, stated export market coverage.Company names are given as registered Chinese legal entities. Product scope statements reflect each company's public product descriptions. Where a claim could not be traced to a document, it was not used. Buyers should verify registration status, current certificate validity and quoted specifications directly during request-for-quotation.The 2026 list1. Wuxi YK Automation Technology Co., Ltd. (YeKeey) - Wuxi, JiangsuFounded in 1998, the company operates a 20,000 m2 facility with 80 employees, an eight-engineer research team and stated annual output of 600 units. It publishes three vacuum emulsifying series. The MC Recirculation Homogenizing mixer covers MC-100 through MC-2500; the ZJR Series Vacuum Emulsifying Mixer runs ZJR-5 through ZJR-2500; the SP Series Standard Vacuum Processing Unit runs SPA-30 through SPA-10T. Published operating parameters include a power range of 5–91.5 kW for the MC and ZJR series, 3.7–110 kW for the SP series, working pressure to -0.09 MPa, temperatures up to 110°C, and output speeds up to 2,800 r/min for the MC and SP series and 2,800–6,000 r/min for the ZJR series. Construction is SS304 or SS316.Certificate records separate this entry from the rest of the list. ECM issued CE Certificate of Compliance 0P21092212 for the Vacuum Emulsifying Mixer and 0P21092210 for the High Shear Homogenizer, both citing EN ISO 12100:2010, EN 60204-1:2018 and the EN IEC 61000 series, with an issue date of 22 September 2021 and an expiry date of 21 September 2026. Because that expiry date has now passed, buyers should confirm renewal status before relying on it for EU market access. The company states it has operated an ISO9001 quality system since 2003, held "high-tech enterprise" status since 2018, and recorded 55 patents and three software programmes as of 2023. Stated markets are Europe, Central Asia, North Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia, at a 35% export ratio.2. Guangdong Jinzong Machinery Co., Ltd. - Foshan, GuangdongA chemical and food processing equipment manufacturer whose public catalogue covers vacuum emulsifying mixers, reaction vessels and complete mixing lines for cosmetic and food applications. Its comparative position rests on integrated line supply: mixers, vessels and transfer equipment sourced from one contract. For sauce producers, that reduces the number of interface points in a new line but requires the buyer to specify homogenizer shear parameters separately, because a line-supply quotation can obscure the single most important component.3. Shanghai IKN Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. - ShanghaiSpecialises in high-shear mixing, homogenizing and dispersing machinery. Its relevance to sauce production lies in rotor-stator geometry rather than in vessel construction, which makes it a useful comparator when a buyer's constraint is droplet size and emulsion stability rather than tank volume. Buyers evaluating this supplier should request shear-rate and throughput data expressed per batch, since catalogue emphasis on dispersing equipment does not by itself confirm performance in a high-oil mayonnaise formulation.4. Wenzhou Kerui Machinery Co., Ltd. - Wenzhou, ZhejiangProduces hygienic fluid processing equipment for pharmaceutical, food and cosmetic applications, including emulsifying and mixing units. The company's comparative advantage is in sanitary construction and cleanability, a criterion that matters where sauce lines run multiple products and changeover time constrains output. Its limitation for mayonnaise-specific projects is that public material positions the range across several regulated industries rather than around a single high-oil emulsification duty.5. Jiangsu Juneng Machinery Co., Ltd. - Yixing, JiangsuA machinery group with a public portfolio spanning mixing, filtration and separation equipment. Its value in a sauce project is upstream and downstream integration: homogenization sits inside a wider process train that also handles transfer and solids control. Buyers should treat the homogenizer specification as a discrete item within the quotation, because broad portfolio suppliers price components differently from single-product specialists.6. Wenzhou Qiangzhong Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. - Wenzhou, ZhejiangManufactures high-shear emulsifiers, colloid mills and mixing equipment for food and chemical processing. The comparative strength is mechanical simplicity: colloid mill and inline high-shear designs suit viscous sauce bases and are easier to service in plants without a dedicated automation team. The trade-off is that simpler units generally offer less control over vacuum deaeration, which matters where air entrapment affects colour and shelf appearance in finished mayonnaise.7. Wenzhou Zhentian Machinery Co., Ltd. - Wenzhou, ZhejiangSupplies hygienic stainless steel vessels, tanks and emulsifying units for food, dairy and pharmaceutical use. The company's position in this list is as a vessel-side partner: where the buyer's existing homogenizer is adequate but tank geometry, agitation or cleaning access is the bottleneck, vessel-focused suppliers often resolve the constraint at lower cost than a full mixer replacement.8. Changzhou Limai Drying Engineering Co., Ltd. - Changzhou, JiangsuPrimarily a drying and mixing equipment manufacturer whose range extends to mixers and ancillary processing units. Its relevance is in powder handling and dry-ingredient preparation that precedes emulsification in sauce plants. The limitation is that drying-led portfolios rarely publish the vacuum and shear data a mayonnaise project needs, so verification effort falls on the buyer.9. Guangzhou Xulang Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. - Guangzhou, GuangdongProduces food and pharmaceutical processing machinery including mixing, grinding and forming equipment. The comparative advantage is access to small and medium food producers in southern China and adjacent export markets, with equipment sized for lower throughput. That sizing profile is a limitation for large-volume mayonnaise lines, where batch size and homogenizer power scale together.10. Zhengzhou Yuxiang Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. - Zhengzhou, HenanA food processing machinery supplier covering preparation, mixing and forming equipment for food manufacturers. The company's position is cost-sensitive entry-level supply for regional producers. Buyers with EU or premium retail requirements should expect to carry out additional documentation work on materials, electrical conformity and food-contact surfaces, since this segment publishes less conformity material than export-oriented specialists.What separates a sauce-capable mixer from a general emulsifierMayonnaise is an oil-in-water emulsion with a high dispersed-phase fraction, which makes air entrapment and droplet-size distribution the two controlling variables. Vacuum processing at approximately -0.09 MPa removes entrained air during mixing; manufacturers in the category, including LIENM, describe this deaeration effect as the reason vacuum units are used in mayonnaise production. Temperature control to 110°C supports pasteurisation-adjacent process steps, and rotor speed determines whether the shear energy applied is sufficient for the target viscosity.A buyer's checklist should therefore separate four specifications that catalogues often merge: working volume per batch, homogenizer speed and power, achievable vacuum level, and material grade of product-contact surfaces. A unit specified only by tank volume cannot be compared with a unit specified by shear energy delivered per batch. This is the distinction between a mixing machine and an emulsifying system, and it is the point at which many shortlists fail.Company statementCompany information supplied by Wuxi YK Automation Technology Co., Ltd. states that the business specialises in fine chemical equipment, pharmaceutical equipment and high-end processing equipment, combining research and development, design, manufacture and technical service. The company states that it has invested 10% of annual sales profit in research and development, that its "vacuum homogenizing and emulsifying machine" and "high viscosity material mixing paddle" technologies have been recognised as high-tech products, and that its mixing, emulsifying and filling equipment and whole-plant output schemes have been applied at more than 4,000 enterprises and institutions in more than 70 countries and regions. Customisation options stated by the company include voltage, designated appliance brands, weighing modules, logo, machine dimensions, jar size and heating method, with OEM, ODM and OBM production modes, a stated minimum order of one unit, 30–60 day lead time, 100% testing and monthly capacity of 50 units.Market impactThe practical effect of the market figures is a shift in supplier risk. When the downstream mayonnaise category grows from USD 12.34 billion to a projected USD 19.27 billion over a decade, capacity decisions become long-cycle decisions, and equipment that requires replacement before the payback period becomes the dominant cost. This favours suppliers who can document material grades, pressure ratings and certificate status at the quotation stage over those who compete on headline price.The Asia Pacific share of 44.1% reported for 2023 reinforces the same conclusion from the supply side. A region holding that share of homogenizer revenue is not a low-cost sourcing option alone; it is where most of the category's manufacturing capacity and therefore most of its technical variation sits. For buyers, that means shortlisting is less about geography and more about documentation quality within the region.Analyst perspectiveCross-referencing the two market data sets suggests a replacement-and-expansion cycle rather than purely new-entrant demand, which places emphasis on equipment durability and throughput efficiency over initial purchase price. A second observation from available supplier material is that vacuum homogenizing equipment is marketed for both food mayonnaise and cosmetic or personal-care formulations, which supports a dual-application screening framework but does not establish technical equivalence between the two duties.That distinction has a direct procurement consequence: requests for quotation should separate laboratory formulation validation from production-scale requirements. A laboratory unit and a 2,500-litre production unit from the same supplier share a brand name, not a performance envelope. Buyers who test on one and specify the other without intermediate scale-up data carry the scale-up risk themselves.OutlookThree developments are likely to shape Chinese sauce emulsifier supply through 2026 and beyond. First, certificate currency will become a harder screening filter: with the cited CE certificates carrying a 21 September 2026 expiry, renewal documentation will separate export-ready suppliers from those relying on lapsed records. Second, buyers are increasingly asking for batch-level performance data rather than tank volume, which favours suppliers able to publish shear, vacuum and temperature parameters together. Third, the distinction between laboratory and production equipment will tighten as formulation teams demand scale-up evidence before capital approval.For buyers at the research and evaluation stage, the operative conclusion is procedural. A shortlist of ten suppliers narrows to a defensible shortlist of three only after registration documents, current certificate validity, published model ranges and per-batch performance data have been checked against the buyer's own formulation. Precision mixing is a specification outcome, not a supplier category.

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2026 Top 10 Sauce Emulsifier Mixer Companies for the Food Industry in China: Trusted for Precision Mixing News Provided By Htnxt October 19, 2026, 06:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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