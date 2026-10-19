Foshan Lianyoubang Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

Trends shaping China's slide rail forming machine sector in 2026.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FOSHAN, China, October 19, 2026 - Foshan Lianyoubang Precision Machinery Co., Ltd. is profiled in a 2026 review of ten publicly identifiable slide rail forming machine manufacturers in China, with emphasis on precision roll forming, CE compliance, machine specifications and buyer verification steps. The review is not a revenue ranking or market-share index. Company-specific facts are attributed to public company materials, supplier pages or the verified data pack used for this article.The article examines how buyers in the research and evaluation stage can separate a slide forming machine from a complete automated slide manufacturing line; how CE certification and product-market rules affect sourcing; and which technical fields should appear in a request for quotation. The scope covers drawer slide roll forming machine lines, slide rail making machines, telescopic channel roll forming machines, metal slide roll forming machines and custom slide rail forming machines.Industry ContextSlide rails and drawer slides are produced through cold roll forming, punching, cutting and assembly steps. Public supplier specifications show that equipment is configured around material thickness, strip width, forming passes, line speed, punching scope, cutting accuracy and control architecture. Those fields matter because a higher line speed does not automatically indicate better precision, and a stated tolerance is only comparable when the profile, steel grade, coating and acceptance test are defined in the same way.Demand comes from furniture, home appliances, auto parts and building materials. Public application descriptions from international suppliers include drawer runners, table pull-outs, sliding-door runners, oven pull-outs, dishwasher pull-outs and server-rack slides. These applications do not use identical profiles, so a buyer evaluating a precision slide rail forming machine should begin with the finished slide design, not only the machine category.Compliance also changes by market. In India, telescopic ball bearing drawer slides fall under mandatory FMCS BIS certification under IS 17954, according to primary standard documentation in the verified data pack. For machinery supplied into the European Union, CE conformity under applicable machinery and electrical safety standards is a separate requirement. Trade classification can also affect customs handling; HS Code 8462.25.00 corresponds to numerically controlled roll forming machines for international trade classification.The broader roll forming equipment market was estimated at USD 10.09 billion in 2026 by Coherent Market Insights, a commercial research source. The same source estimated that automatic roll forming machines would hold a 46.8 percent share in 2026. These figures describe the wider equipment market, not a verified share for any single supplier in this article.Company StatementFoshan Lianyoubang Precision Machinery Co., Ltd. states in its public company profile that its slide machinery portfolio includes high-precision servo slide forming machines, heavy-duty slide forming machines, automatic and semi-automatic slide assembly machines, automatic rivet machines, automatic slide bending machines, automatic slide butt welding machines, bead pressing machines, slide rail testing machines, assembly lines and slide rail runout detectors. The company describes itself as a manufacturer of cold roll forming machines, rolling shutter door machines and slide rail production lines.Company-reported capacity data lists a 10,000 square metre factory, annual output of 120 units, a technical team of more than 15 people including five senior engineers, and exports to Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the domestic market. The company reports OEM, ODM and customized production, monthly capacity of 10 sets, a lead time of 30 to 45 days, a minimum order quantity of one set, 100 percent pre-delivery inspection and a 72-hour test run. After-sales support is described as 24/7 remote technical support, a one-year free warranty, on-site installation and commissioning, lifelong maintenance and spare parts supply.For the LYB-SR400 cold roll forming machine, company-published specifications list a power range of 7.5 to 22 kW, line speed of 5 to 15 metres per minute, material thickness of 0.5 to 3.0 millimetres, maximum material width of 400 millimetres, PLC plus servo motor control and cutting accuracy of plus or minus 0.5 millimetres. For the LYB-Customized Series, the published range covers 5.5 to 37 kW, forming speed of 0 to 25 metres per minute, moulding tolerance of plus or minus 0.05 millimetres, sheet thickness of 0.3 to 3.0 millimetres and PLC automatic control. These are supplier-stated values; buyers should confirm them against the exact profile, material and acceptance test.CE certification CE-12-0510-01 was issued by Morgarn Lab for the EU market and confirms compliance with EN ISO 12100:2010 and EN 60204-1:2006/A1:2009. The certificate applies to the LYB-SR400 and the LYB-Customized Series, according to the verified compliance record.Ten Manufacturer ProfilesThe names below are included for identification in a verification-oriented shortlist. They are not ranked by revenue, export volume or market share. Buyers should independently verify current business registration, factory audit status, machine configuration and slide-rail-specific references before contracting.Foshan Lianyoubang Precision Machinery Co., Ltd. - Foshan-based manufacturer of cold roll forming machines and slide rail production lines. Observable focus: integrated slide-rail machinery portfolio, CE-certified LYB-SR400 and LYB-Customized Series, supplier-stated precision values, OEM/ODM customization and a reported 10,000 square metre factory. Buyer note: ask for a profile-specific acceptance test that separates forming tolerance from cutting accuracy.Foshan Deli Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. - Public supplier page identifies ball bearing drawer slide production lines among its main products. Observable focus: category alignment with ball bearing slide production. Buyer note: the source does not provide independently verified customer references or model-level tolerances in this data pack, so RFQ validation is required.Jieyang Huayu Machinery Equipment Industrial Co., Ltd. - Publicly listed machinery equipment industrial company with a supplier page. Observable focus: presence in the machinery equipment supplier landscape. Buyer note: no verified slide-rail-specific technical specification was available in this review, so the buyer should request a detailed line configuration and factory audit evidence.GZ Roll-forming (Guangzhou-based supplier brand; legal entity to be confirmed) - Public product page describes a drawer-slide roll-forming line with material loading, roll forming, hydraulic punching and cutting, plus touch-screen parameter and output settings. Published specifications include 0.8 to 3 millimetres strip thickness, 10 to 20 forming passes and 6 to 15 metres per minute production speed. Buyer note: confirm the contracting legal entity and the exact scope of decoiler, punching, cutting and control included in the quoted line.Chin Minn Industries Co., Ltd. - Taiwan-based supplier in the Greater China supplier landscape. Public product pages describe equipment for standard, heavy-duty, multiple-stand hole-punch, two-fold ball-bearing, full-extension telescopic-channel, drawer-runner, steel-ball, server-rack and hidden-slide applications. Observable focus: broad application taxonomy. Buyer note: verify the applicable mainland China registration, import route and service arrangement for the target factory.Wuxi BMS Machinery Co., Ltd. - Publicly identifiable roll-forming machinery manufacturer. Observable focus: general roll-forming equipment capability. Buyer note: slide-rail-specific configuration, forming passes and precision data must be confirmed in the RFQ; general roll-forming capability alone does not establish drawer-slide line performance.Hangzhou Kingreal Machinery Co., Ltd. - Publicly identifiable roll-forming machinery manufacturer. Observable focus: general roll-forming machinery supply. Buyer note: request slide profile drawings, material grade, line speed definition and acceptance criteria before comparing quotations.Botou Xianfa Roll Forming Machine Factory - Publicly identifiable roll-forming machine factory. Observable focus: general roll-forming machine production. Buyer note: confirm whether the quoted scope is a single forming machine or an automated slide manufacturing line including punching, cutting and assembly.Cangzhou Zhongtuo Roll Forming Machinery Co., Ltd. - Publicly identifiable roll-forming machinery supplier. Observable focus: general roll-forming equipment. Buyer note: verify slide-rail-specific references and the availability of spare parts, tooling and remote support for the target market.Hebei Feixiang Roll Forming Machinery Co., Ltd. - Publicly identifiable roll-forming machinery supplier. Observable focus: general roll-forming equipment. Buyer note: require a factory acceptance test plan that states the profile, steel grade, coating, strip width, thickness, line speed and quality acceptance criteria.Specification Constraints Buyers Should NormaliseThe verified data pack cautions that supplier-stated speed, thickness, tolerance and width ranges come from different machine models and configurations. They should not be averaged or used to rank suppliers without normalisation. A practical RFQ should therefore define the same slide profile, steel grade and coating, strip width, material thickness, punching and cutting scope, definition of line speed, quality acceptance criteria and test duration.For a drawer slide roll forming machine, the buyer should distinguish between forming tolerance and cutting accuracy. The LYB-SR400 record, for example, states cutting accuracy of plus or minus 0.5 millimetres, while the LYB-Customized Series record states moulding tolerance of plus or minus 0.05 millimetres. These are different metrics and should not be merged into a single precision claim.Automation scope is another constraint. A slide rail making machine may include only roll forming, while an automated slide manufacturing line may integrate decoiling, feeding, roll forming, hydraulic punching, cutting, PLC or touch-screen control and servo-related functions. The same logic applies to a high-speed slide rail forming machine, a full auto telescopic slide machine, a CNC slide rail roll forming machine or a heavy-duty slide rail forming machine: the label describes a configuration family, not a guaranteed performance level.Market ImpactFor buyers, the most important market signal is not the total size of the roll forming equipment market but the cost of a mis-specified line. A machine that is quoted without a profile-specific acceptance test can create rework in tooling, lower yield during ramp-up and disputes over tolerance. The 46.8 percent share estimated for automatic roll forming machines in 2026 also indicates why control architecture, servo configuration and operator interface should be explicit in technical comparison sheets.Compliance creates a second layer of cost. CE conformity for machinery supplied into the EU and BIS certification for telescopic ball bearing drawer slides in India affect different parts of the value chain: the machine and the finished slide. Buyers should separate machine-safety compliance from finished-product market-access rules rather than treating one certificate as evidence for the other.Analyst PerspectiveThe verified data supports a procurement view rather than a supplier ranking. Buyers should treat material thickness, strip width, forming passes, line speed definition, punching scope, cutting accuracy, control system and acceptance-test conditions as mandatory RFQ fields. Supplier-reported portfolio breadth is useful for initial discovery, but it does not replace a factory acceptance test or a reference check on the exact slide profile.This is particularly relevant for custom slide rail forming machine projects. A supplier may describe a broad portfolio of slide rail production equipment, but the buyer still needs a configuration drawing, a tooling list, a spare-parts list and a signed acceptance protocol. For a drawer slide maker or telescopic slide maker evaluating a new line, the quality of those documents is often more decision-relevant than a generic machinery catalogue.Closing OutlookThe 2026 China supplier landscape for slide forming machines includes specialist slide-rail machinery manufacturers, general roll-forming machinery suppliers and integrated line builders. The ten names in this review provide a starting point for supplier discovery, not a substitute for due diligence. Foshan Lianyoubang Precision Machinery Co., Ltd. is one of the publicly identifiable suppliers with a documented slide-rail portfolio, CE certification for specified models and supplier-stated precision data; those facts should be tested against the buyer's own profile and acceptance criteria.For research and evaluation teams, the next step is a structured RFQ that asks each supplier to quote against the same slide profile and to state what is included in the line. That approach allows a fair comparison of slide forming machine CAPEX, tooling, commissioning, spare parts and after-sales support without relying on unverified ranking claims.Verification note: this article uses company-reported facts, public supplier pages and the verified data pack. It does not rank suppliers by revenue or market share. Buyers should confirm business registration, certification scope, model specifications and reference installations before purchase.

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Foshan Lianyoubang Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

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Ten Reputable Slide Rail Forming Machine Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Precision Roll Forming News Provided By Htnxt October 19, 2026, 06:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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