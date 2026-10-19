Jackky Bhagnani Celebrates 25 Years Of RHTDM, Says Dia Mirza Was A Wonderful Discovery

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) As the movie, 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' (RHTDM) completed 25 years on October 19, Jackky Bhagnani looked back at the making of the romantic drama.

He shared how the film brought together R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan and went on to become a cult favourite.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Jackky's father, Vashu Bhagnani, the film marked Madhavan's entry into Hindi cinema in a leading role and introduced Dia Mirza to Bollywood.

Jackky worked as an assistant on the film and also made a small, blink-and-miss appearance as one of the delivery boys who bring roses sent by Maddy to Reena, marking an early encounter between the film's lead characters.

Speaking about the film's enduring popularity, Jackky, in an exclusive quote to IANS, said,“When we were making RHTDM, none of us could have imagined that 25 years later, people would still be talking about Maddy and Reena with this kind of affection. What makes the film special is that the audience has made it their own. They have their favourite scenes, their favourite songs and their own memories attached to the film. That is something you cannot manufacture through marketing or a release strategy. It happens when a story finds a permanent place in people's lives."

Recalling how the film came together, Jackky spoke about his father recognising the potential of the Tamil film Minnale and Madhavan's role in bringing Gautham Menon on board to direct the Hindi version.

“What makes Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein particularly special to me is the story of how it came together. My father, Vashu ji, saw the potential in Minnale and wanted to bring that story to Hindi audiences. Madhavan was instrumental in making that happen; he was convinced that Gautham Menon should direct the Hindi version, and that conviction became an important part of the film's journey. Dia was another wonderful discovery for the film. My father felt she had the potential to be Reena, and she brought an innocence and grace to the character that audiences continue to love.”

He added,“At the time, we were putting together a film with actors at important turning points in their careers. None of us could have predicted that, 25 years later, Maddy and Reena would still occupy such a special place in people's hearts. That is the magic of cinema, you make a film, but its relationship with the audience belongs to the audience, and sometimes that relationship lasts far longer than anyone could have imagined.”

The film's music, particularly songs such as Zara Zara and Sach Keh Raha Hai, continues to find listeners across generations.

“The most beautiful thing about RHTDM is that it never really left. A new generation discovered it, fell in love with its music and connected with Maddy and Reena without having experienced the time in which the film was made. Twenty-five years on, that is the real legacy, the film continues to find its way into people's hearts,” Jackky added.

Jackky Bhagnani, who worked as an assistant on the film, also played a small, blink-and-miss role in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

He appeared as one of the delivery boys who brings roses sent by Maddy to Reena, in a sequence that marks the first meeting between the film's lead characters.

–IANS

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