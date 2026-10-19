Presidium School, Nehru World School Win Delhi Leg Of ACG Jr. NBA 3V3 Tournament

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Presidium School – Team A from Gurgaon and Nehru World School – Team A from Ghaziabad emerged as the girls' and boys' champions, respectively, at the Delhi leg of the ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 Tournament, which concluded at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The under-16 school basketball competition saw teams from across the region compete for honours and places in the national finals, scheduled for December 2026. The tournament is part of a nationwide initiative aimed at developing young basketball talent through competitive opportunities.

In the boys' category, Nehru World School – Team A secured the title with Ansh Tomer, Jatin Sharma, Darshil Singh and Vansh Sharma forming the winning lineup. Meerut Public School – Team A from Delhi finished runners-up, while The Maan School – Team A, also from Delhi, claimed third place.

Presidium School – Team A dominated the girls' competition to take the championship, with Anaya Dhankhar, Ava Dahiya, Ayana Gupta and Aahana Bisht comprising the victorious team. Shiv Nadar School – Team A from Noida finished second, while Meerut Public School – Team A secured third place.

Anaya Dhankhar and Darshil Singh were recognised with the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards for their performances during the Delhi leg.

The tournament also selected All-Star teams in both divisions, providing additional opportunities for young players to progress. The top two teams in each category, along with one All-Star team from each division, will advance to the national finals in December.

The 2026 edition marks a shift to an under-16 age classification, with the programme operating under the theme 'Where Stars Are Born'. The tournament is being conducted by the National Basketball Association (NBA) in association with ACG and the Basketball Federation of India (BFI).

The national competition is scheduled to visit 10 Indian cities: Ahmedabad, Indore, Kochi, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Prayagraj and Ludhiana.

The ACG Jr. NBA programme focuses on teaching basketball fundamentals and promoting the sport's core values among young people. Last year, the initiative engaged more than 8,000 players across 2,000 boys' and girls' teams representing 900 schools, with over 2,700 games played across 10 cities.

The programme forms part of the NBA's broader youth development efforts in India, which also include NBA Basketball School, a network of training programmes for boys and girls aged six to 18 across 13 cities, operated by India On Track.