Erdogan Reaffirms Turkish-Azerbaijani Ties in Independence Day Message
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Azerbaijan on Sunday on the occasion of Restoration of Independence Day, highlighting the longstanding friendship and close relationship between the two countries.
"I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day on behalf of my country and nation," Erdogan wrote in a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
The Turkish president also extended his wishes to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, whom he described as his "brother," as well as to the Azerbaijani people. He emphasized the strong bond between the two nations and their shared commitment to supporting one another through both challenging periods and joyful occasions.
"I extend my greetings to my Azerbaijani Turkish brothers and sisters, with whom we have always stood united in sorrow and joy," Erdogan said.
"I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day on behalf of my country and nation," Erdogan wrote in a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
The Turkish president also extended his wishes to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, whom he described as his "brother," as well as to the Azerbaijani people. He emphasized the strong bond between the two nations and their shared commitment to supporting one another through both challenging periods and joyful occasions.
"I extend my greetings to my Azerbaijani Turkish brothers and sisters, with whom we have always stood united in sorrow and joy," Erdogan said.
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