Pakistan, Egypt Denounce Houthi Attacks, Back Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) Pakistan and Egypt renewed their condemnation of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group against Saudi Arabia on Sunday, expressing continued support for the Kingdom’s security and sovereignty.
The position was reiterated during a phone conversation between Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, according to an official statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.
The two ministers reviewed recent developments across the region and denounced the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. They also reaffirmed their solidarity with Riyadh and their commitment to protecting the Kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.
Their discussion also covered cooperation through the R-4 framework, which brings together Pakistan, Egypt, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia. Both officials expressed interest in holding the group’s next meeting to deepen relations and improve coordination on regional matters.
In a separate telephone conversation, Dar spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi about the changing regional situation and the ongoing meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad.
Dar stressed the need to sustain diplomatic engagement and dialogue to address challenges facing the region. The two diplomats agreed to remain in regular contact.
The position was reiterated during a phone conversation between Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, according to an official statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.
The two ministers reviewed recent developments across the region and denounced the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. They also reaffirmed their solidarity with Riyadh and their commitment to protecting the Kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.
Their discussion also covered cooperation through the R-4 framework, which brings together Pakistan, Egypt, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia. Both officials expressed interest in holding the group’s next meeting to deepen relations and improve coordination on regional matters.
In a separate telephone conversation, Dar spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi about the changing regional situation and the ongoing meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad.
Dar stressed the need to sustain diplomatic engagement and dialogue to address challenges facing the region. The two diplomats agreed to remain in regular contact.
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