Pope Leo XIV Returns to Public After Lung Surgery
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV made his first public appearance since undergoing lung surgery, leading the traditional Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican one day after leaving the hospital.
Speaking to thousands of pilgrims and visitors from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, the pontiff expressed gratitude to the medical team that treated him and to those who had offered their support, according to reports.
He said his experience had strengthened his connection with people facing illness and explained that he planned to gradually return to his duties, relying on God’s help and the prayers of the faithful.
The pope underwent surgery at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on October 13 to remove a nodule from his lung.
According to the Vatican, the operation lasted around 90 minutes and was completed successfully. Surgeons removed the lower lobe of his right lung through a video-assisted procedure, while a histological examination confirmed lung adenocarcinoma.
Leo XIV was released from the hospital on Saturday. The Vatican had previously postponed his scheduled engagements through October 20 to give him time to recover.
Dr. Stefano Margaritora, who led the operation, said the procedure proceeded without complications and that the pope’s recovery following surgery had been progressing well.
Speaking to thousands of pilgrims and visitors from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, the pontiff expressed gratitude to the medical team that treated him and to those who had offered their support, according to reports.
He said his experience had strengthened his connection with people facing illness and explained that he planned to gradually return to his duties, relying on God’s help and the prayers of the faithful.
The pope underwent surgery at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on October 13 to remove a nodule from his lung.
According to the Vatican, the operation lasted around 90 minutes and was completed successfully. Surgeons removed the lower lobe of his right lung through a video-assisted procedure, while a histological examination confirmed lung adenocarcinoma.
Leo XIV was released from the hospital on Saturday. The Vatican had previously postponed his scheduled engagements through October 20 to give him time to recover.
Dr. Stefano Margaritora, who led the operation, said the procedure proceeded without complications and that the pope’s recovery following surgery had been progressing well.
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