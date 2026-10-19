Italian Fighter Jets Respond to Drone Incursion into Lithuanian Airspace
(MENAFN) Two Italian Eurofighter aircraft operating under NATO command were deployed on Sunday after a drone was detected inside Lithuanian airspace, with falling debris subsequently damaging a civilian car in the country’s northern region.
A NATO official confirmed the deployment, stating, “We can confirm that this morning, two Italian Eurofighter jets were scrambled in response to the presence of a drone in Lithuanian airspace. The aircraft were operating under NATO command,” according to reports.
The official added that an investigation was ongoing and NATO was coordinating closely with Lithuanian authorities. The official also emphasized the alliance’s readiness to address potential security risks, saying, “NATO is ready and able to respond to any potential threat, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to safeguard our territory and protect our population,”
Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas said initial findings suggested the unidentified object had crossed into Lithuania from Poland. He confirmed that he had contacted his Polish counterpart to request joint participation in the investigation, telling reporters, “I have already contacted the Polish defence minister and asked Poland to join the investigation so that we can look into this incident together,”
The incident also caused damage to a vehicle traveling from Birzai toward Pasvalys after debris struck the car. Officials confirmed that nobody was injured.
Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius said the driver reported hearing an explosion shortly before debris hit the vehicle, leaving a dent in its door. Police secured the surrounding area and began collecting evidence as authorities investigated the incident.
A NATO official confirmed the deployment, stating, “We can confirm that this morning, two Italian Eurofighter jets were scrambled in response to the presence of a drone in Lithuanian airspace. The aircraft were operating under NATO command,” according to reports.
The official added that an investigation was ongoing and NATO was coordinating closely with Lithuanian authorities. The official also emphasized the alliance’s readiness to address potential security risks, saying, “NATO is ready and able to respond to any potential threat, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to safeguard our territory and protect our population,”
Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas said initial findings suggested the unidentified object had crossed into Lithuania from Poland. He confirmed that he had contacted his Polish counterpart to request joint participation in the investigation, telling reporters, “I have already contacted the Polish defence minister and asked Poland to join the investigation so that we can look into this incident together,”
The incident also caused damage to a vehicle traveling from Birzai toward Pasvalys after debris struck the car. Officials confirmed that nobody was injured.
Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius said the driver reported hearing an explosion shortly before debris hit the vehicle, leaving a dent in its door. Police secured the surrounding area and began collecting evidence as authorities investigated the incident.
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