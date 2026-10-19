EU Commits Defense Funding to Support Nigerian Military
(MENAFN) The European Union has pledged €20 million, equivalent to approximately $23 million, in defense assistance to Nigeria's armed forces to strengthen security cooperation and help address ongoing instability across the country.
The proposed funding was discussed during a meeting in Abuja between Nigerian Defense Minister Christopher Musa and Gautier Mignot, the EU ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States, according to an official statement.
The assistance will be delivered through the EU's European Peace Facility. A technical delegation from the bloc is expected to travel to Nigeria in November to finalize the arrangements for providing the support.
During the meeting, Mignot praised the Nigerian government's efforts to tackle security threats and invited Musa to attend a gathering of defense ministers in Brussels later this year.
Musa expressed appreciation for the EU's continued assistance and reiterated President Bola Tinubu's commitment to safeguarding citizens and advancing the country's development.
The Nigerian defense minister said security operations had gradually helped restore relative stability in some affected areas. However, he acknowledged that kidnappings along major highways and attacks on remote communities continued to pose significant security challenges.
The proposed funding was discussed during a meeting in Abuja between Nigerian Defense Minister Christopher Musa and Gautier Mignot, the EU ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States, according to an official statement.
The assistance will be delivered through the EU's European Peace Facility. A technical delegation from the bloc is expected to travel to Nigeria in November to finalize the arrangements for providing the support.
During the meeting, Mignot praised the Nigerian government's efforts to tackle security threats and invited Musa to attend a gathering of defense ministers in Brussels later this year.
Musa expressed appreciation for the EU's continued assistance and reiterated President Bola Tinubu's commitment to safeguarding citizens and advancing the country's development.
The Nigerian defense minister said security operations had gradually helped restore relative stability in some affected areas. However, he acknowledged that kidnappings along major highways and attacks on remote communities continued to pose significant security challenges.
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